2022-2023 Basketball

SWAC Basketball 2023: Men’s tournament bracket

The SWAC basketball tournament bracket has been released for the men and it has Alcorn State at the top.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced its 2023 Cricket SWAC Men’s Basketball Tournament presented by Starry seedings featuring the league’s top eight teams at the conclusion of regular season play.

2023 SWAC Regular Season Co-Champion Alcorn State enters the tournament as the #1 seed (15-3 SWAC). Regular Season Co-Champion Grambling State is the #2 seed (15-3 SWAC) followed by #3 seed Jackson State (12-6 SWAC).

Southern claimed the #4 seed (11-7 SWAC) in the tournament followed by #5 seed Alabama A&M (10-8 SWAC). Prairie View A&M will enter the tournament as the #6 seed (9-9 SWAC).

Bethune-Cookman (8-10 SWAC) and Texas Southern (7-11 SWAC) claimed the final two tournament bids and will enter the tournament as the #7 and #8 seeds respectively.

In the event of a tie in conference records the league’s tiebreaker policy was used to determine final seedings.

The 2023 Cricket SWAC Men’s Basketball Tournament presented by Starry is scheduled to be played on March 8-11 at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Ala.

The upcoming tournament schedule of games is listed below.     

DateMen’s Tournament ScheduleTime
March 8Game 1: #2 Grambling State vs #7 Bethune-Cookman2:00 pm
March 8Game 2: #1 Alcorn State vs #8 Texas Southern8:30 pm
March 9Game 3: #3 Jackson State vs #6 Prairie View A&M 2:00 pm
March 9Game 4: #4 Southern vs. #5 Alabama A&M8:30 pm
March 10Game 5: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 42:00 pm
March 10Game 6:  Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 38:30 pm
March 11Game 7: Men’s Basketball Championship Game4:30 pm
