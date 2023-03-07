By

The Deion Sanders Media Circuit never stops revolving, and it recently made a stop at The Pivot to talk about Jackson State, Colorado and much more.

Colorado’s new head coach talked about his new gig, but he also had to answer questions about his departure from Jackson State and the criticism he received.

Sanders was asked by host Ryan Clark how he felt about his time and impact at Jackson State.

“I’m happy with what we accomplished at Jackson State. I’m happy for the opportunity that was afforded me at Jackson State. I’m happy for the people that assisted me in this journey.”

He went on to praise Jackson State AD for giving him latitude while he worked under him from 2020 through 2022.



“For the leeway that he gave me, and pretty much he let me…he allowed me to do my thing.



Hosts Clark and Channing Crowder pressed Deion Sanders on whether or not the blueprint he left could be followed by other HBCUs when he took players like Travis Hunter to Colorado.

Deion Sanders had high praise for Jackson State AD Ashley Robinson.

“Travis didn’t come just for JSU. Travis came for me,” Sanders said. “And that’s a difference. This has happened historically.”



Sanders also had a moment where he discussed a previous discussion in which Crowder said eventually they would be interviewing Coach Prime at a PWI. Crowder said he knew he would be there because of a lack of resources at Jackson State.



Sanders said it wasn’t just about the resources, though he pointed to coaching salaries as an issue that helped push his move to Colorado.

“It was the ideology, the thought process, the forward-thinking. It was meeting me at the crossroad. That’s what was involved in that. And sooner or later you have to really look in the mirror and say — are they going to get there? Do they even want to get there? And I had to ask those questions and really be honest with them.”

Deion Sanders talks Jackson State move, future of HBCU football