Chiefs’ Joshua Williams prepared for Super Bowl by HBCU

Kansas City Chiefs rookie defensive back Joshua Williams is expected to have a big role in Super Bowl LVII. The HBCU product is no stranger to championship stages. Williams played college football for the Fayetteville State University Broncos from 2018-2021 and the team appeared in three CIAA championships over the span.

“He’s built for this moment,” Broncos head coach Richard Hayes Jr. told HBCU Gameday. “All he has known while playing at Fayetteville State is playing for championships and now he is playing for the ultimate championship in the game of football on Sunday. So we are just proud.”

“There’s no doubt in my mind that he’s able to handle all the success that come his way and he’s handling in a professional way. So I credit that to the way we prepare our athletes at Fayetteville State for when they go out in the real world that they are a hundred percent prepared to handle whatever comes their way.”

The Kansas City Chiefs selected Fayetteville State University defensive back Joshua Williams with the 135th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Williams became the first HBCU player picked in the draft since 2020 and one of four drafted in 2022.

Joshua Williams earned his first start at cornerback for the Chiefs during their Week Six matchup against the Buffalo Bills and played in 41 percent of the Chiefs’ defensive snaps during the regular season.

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII that is full of HBCU storylines and black history.

