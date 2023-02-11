North Carolina A&T drops CAA road contest against Stoney Brook

By

Stony Brook broke their streak of three consecutive losses, defeating North Carolina A&T in a 69-59 contest on Saturday afternoon at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. The Seawolves got off to a good start, going into halftime with a 34-31 lead. They then continued to outscore the Aggies 35-28 in the second half to come away with the victory.

Keenan Fitzmorris scored 14 points to lead the way for Stony Brook against North Carolina A&T. Frankie Policelli was pivotal as well, shooting 2-of-6 in the second half for 10 points to power the Seawolves forward after the break. As a team, Stony Brook shot 10-of-27 from the field in the second half, scoring 1.01 points per possession on average.

North Carolina A&T was led by Kam Woods, who recorded 18 points and seven boards. As a team, the Aggies struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.87 points per possession on 35% shooting from the field. Even the uncontested attempts were not falling, as the Aggies went a paltry 9-of-18 from the free-throw line.

These teams will have little time to prep for their next test, as each plays next on Feb. 14. Stony Brook takes on Delaware in a conference clash, while North Carolina A&T faces a Monmouth squad recovering from a loss of its own. The Seawolves will hope their success follows them on the road. On the other side, the Aggies will hit the road once again.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

