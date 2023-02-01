Howard University lands former Michigan State commit

By

Howard University has landed a big-time addition to its 2023 recruiting class.

Offensive lineman Jonathan Slack, once a Michigan State commitment, has committed to Howard University.

Currently listed as a three-star prospect, Slack held offers from more than two-dozen schools, including SEC and ACC programs as well as HBCUs like Alabama A&M and Morgan State.

He committed to Michigan State on Feb. 2, 2022 and remained committed into the fall. Here’s what he told 247Sports.

“Coach Kap and Coach Tucker are both good people and I like what they are turning the program into! I have a good relationship with them and the rest of the coaching staff too. I know that they’ll be a good fit for me because it’s not far from home and I’m close with the coaching staff and a couple players on the roster,” Slack said.

He ultimately re-opened his commitment, opening the door at Howard.

Slack was evaluated by Allen Trieu of 247 Sports as a potential Power Five starter at the start of his senior season at Martin Luther King High in Detroit.

“High floor prospect who does not have elite measureables but has been a very good, sound, dependable player at the high school level,” Trieu wrote in September.

Slack will now join a Howard University program on the rise as it is coming off a season in which it was named MEAC co-champion after going 4-1 in league play. Head coach Larry Scott is focused on building via high school players and development, so grabbing a Jonathan Slack is right in line with that philosophy.

