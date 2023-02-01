Florida A&M adds former JSU/Deion Sanders commit

By

Robert Lockhart III, one of the first prospects to de-commit from Jackson State with Deion Sanders’ departure, is headed to Florida A&M.

The three-star prospect announced his commitment on Monday night, on the eve of the Feb. 1 national signing day.

Lockhart’s commitment comes less than a year after he pledged allegiance to Jackson State under Deion Sanders during Jackson State’s spring game.

At that point the Fairburn, GA product was considered a four-star by 247Sports, ranked as the no. 37th receiver in the 2023 class despite missing his entire junior year sidelined with an injury in his team’s spring game. Prior to his injury, he ran several sub-11.00 100’s as a sophomore, including a 10.75 and also ran a 21.56 200m. Lockhart was the anchor leg for Langston Hughes’ 4×100 relay team.

At the time, Lockhart talked about going up against Travis Hunter and playing with Shedeur Sanders. However, that was not to be.

Almost immediately after Sanders announced he would be leaving JSU for Colorado, Lockhart opened his recruitment — opening the door for Florida A&M.



Lockhart took a visit to FAMU in late January and apparently liked what he saw. So he ended up in the SWAC East any way, just not where he initially expected.

