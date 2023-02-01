Norfolk State All-American RB hits transfer portal

After heading into the 2022 season as one of the faces of the MEAC, Norfolk State running back J.J. Davis is taking his talents elsewhere.

Davis, the 2022 MEAC Preseason Offensive Player of The Year, is hitting the transfer portal. He made his announcement via Twitter on Tuesday.

Thank you Norfolk State for the memories!

This program gave me an opportunity to keep playing the game & making my family proud!

With that being said, I’m announcing that I’m entering the transfer portal as a GRADUATE TRANSFER with 2 years of eligibility remaining!!

Davis started his career at Cincinnati in 2019, where he redshirted. He landed at Norfolk State, where he made his debut in the fall of 2021 due to COVID.

It didn’t take long for Davis to make his mark at NSU. He was an All-MEAC first-team selection after leading the conference in rushing (80.6 ypg). Davis led Division I FCS with 7.2 yards per carry (123 rushes for 887 yards) as he rushed for a league-high 10 touchdowns.

Coming off a productive debut season and playing in Dawson Odum’s run-first offense, a lot was expected of Davis. Things didn’t work out that way, however. He was limited to just 135 yards on 57 carries in seven games as NSU took a major step back.

The 5’9, 172 pound back will now test his fortunes in the transfer portal, along with more than a dozen of his teammates as wholesale change is underway.