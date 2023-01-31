VIEW ALL SCORES
Samage Teel Winston-Salem State
CIAA

WSSU duo Samage Teel and Jaylon Gibson win CIAA awards

Winston-Salem State guard Samage Teel and big man Jaylon Gibson picked up CIAA honors after a big week.
Posted on

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -Two student-athletes from the Winston-Salem State University (WSSU) men’s basketball team have been named the Food Lion Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA®) Players of the Week for week 12, the league announced Tuesday afternoon.

Redshirt sophomore Samage Teel was named the CIAA Food Lion Men’s Player of the Week, while big man Jaylon Gibson was named the Men’s Defensive Player of the Week.

Jaylon Gibson, WSSU
Winston-Salem State big Jaylon Gibson dunks.

Samage Teel played lights out in these past two games for the Rams helping them secure two big wins over Southern Division opponents, Johnson C. Smith, and Livingstone. The Greenville, North Carolina native scored 14 points, six assists, and three boards against Johnson C. Smith on Thursday and went for 21 points, three assists, and two steals while making 7-of-12 field goals against Livingstone in an 88-83 overtime win.

Jaylon Gibson had a great week for WSSU by helping it secure two big victories over Johnson C. Smith and Livingstone. The Zebulon native finished the week with 16 rebounds, nine defensive, two blocks, and one steal. Offensively, he finished with 28 points for the week.

Winston-Salem State was slated to return to the court on Wednesday at Bluefield State, but that game has been cancelled.

WSSU duo Samage Teel and Jaylon Gibson win CIAA awards
Related Items:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

492
CIAA

Winston-Salem State beats Livingstone in overtime thriller
NC Central NC Central
43
North Carolina Central University

HBCU Legacy Bowl to feature four NC Central members
Joshua Williams Joshua Williams
1.2K
NFL

Super Bowl-bound Kansas City Chiefs get big play from HBCU rookies
237
The Latest in HBCU Sports and Culture

Jordan leads Bethune-Cookman, taking down Alabama State
119
2022-2023 Basketball

Ward’s performance pushes Alabama State WBB pass Florida A&M
To Top
X