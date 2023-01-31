By

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -Two student-athletes from the Winston-Salem State University (WSSU) men’s basketball team have been named the Food Lion Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA®) Players of the Week for week 12, the league announced Tuesday afternoon.

Redshirt sophomore Samage Teel was named the CIAA Food Lion Men’s Player of the Week, while big man Jaylon Gibson was named the Men’s Defensive Player of the Week.

Winston-Salem State big Jaylon Gibson dunks.

Samage Teel played lights out in these past two games for the Rams helping them secure two big wins over Southern Division opponents, Johnson C. Smith, and Livingstone. The Greenville, North Carolina native scored 14 points, six assists, and three boards against Johnson C. Smith on Thursday and went for 21 points, three assists, and two steals while making 7-of-12 field goals against Livingstone in an 88-83 overtime win.

Jaylon Gibson had a great week for WSSU by helping it secure two big victories over Johnson C. Smith and Livingstone. The Zebulon native finished the week with 16 rebounds, nine defensive, two blocks, and one steal. Offensively, he finished with 28 points for the week.

Winston-Salem State was slated to return to the court on Wednesday at Bluefield State, but that game has been cancelled.

WSSU duo Samage Teel and Jaylon Gibson win CIAA awards