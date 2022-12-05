Jackson State recruits de-commit after Sanders departure

By

Jackson State recruits have began to announce their decision to de-commit from the program after Deion Sanders departure. Sanders recently announced he will be the next head coach of the University of Colorado and that he will be bringing “luggage” with him.

Robert Lockhart III is a three star senior wide receiver from Fairburn, Georgia. Lockhart committed to Jackson State University out of Langston Hughes High School in April 2022. The wideout also had offers from Maryland, Liberty, UMass, and Colorado. Lockhart was offered by Jackson State University and the University of Colorado on the same day.

Three star defensive back Twan Wilson also announced his decision to de-commit from JSU. Wilson is a senior safety out of Lakeland High School in Florida. Wilson held offers from Eastern Kentucky, Pitt, Arkansas State, JSU, Georgia State, Bryant, Middle Tennessee, and Incarnate Word. He ultimately committed to JSU this past September after being offered in August. Just like Robert Lockhart III, Wilson announced his decision to de-commit from JSU on Sunday.

Three star offensive tackles Jordan “Juice” Hall has de-committed from JSU and has already announced his new offer from the University of Colorado. Jordan Hall committed to JSU out of Kipp Columbus High School in October 2022. He held additional offers from Toledo, Ball State, Marshall, Central State, Tennessee State, and others. He announced on social media today that he was been offered by Coach Prime and the University of Colorado and will be announcing his new destination soon. All signs point to him becoming apart of the Buffalo herd.

