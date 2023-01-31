VIEW ALL SCORES
Mississippi Valley

Teniya Morant, sister of Ja Morant, gets HBCU offer

Teniya Morant, sister of Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant has her first Division I offer and it’s from an HBCU.
Teniya Morant, sister of NBA superstar Ja Morant, has her first Division I offer — and it’s from an HBCU. 

Mississippi Valley State — a member of the SWAC — has offered the Memphis Grizzlies superstar’s sister a scholarship. 

The 5-foot-3 senior point guard at Houston High School near Memphis tweeted the offer on Monday. 

“Very thankful,” she wrote, acknowledging the offer

The Class of 2023 guard is averaging just over 12 points per game so far this season. 

Tee Morant, father to Teniya and Ja Morant, played his college ball at Claflin University in the 1990s. Ja went on to star at Murray State, turning himself into a lottery pick and one of the best players in the NBA today.

