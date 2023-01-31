Howard University guard Elijah Hawkins named MEAC POTW

By

NORFOLK, Va., Jan. 31, 2023 – Howard University sophomore guard Elijah Hawkins and Maryland Eastern Shore graduate forward Nathaniel Pollard, Jr. have been named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Men’s Basketball Co-Players of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola, the league announced today. Howard University’s Shy Odom was named Rookie of the Week, and Delaware State redshirt sophomore center Raymond Somerville was announced as the Defensive Player of the Week.



Hawkins (5-11, So., G, Washington, D.C.) averaged 17 points and 10 assists per game for the Bison this past week, going a combined 10-for-19 (53%) from the floor and 5-for-6 (83%) from 3-point range. He recorded 17 points and 10 assists each in wins over North Carolina Central and South Carolina State, and against the Eagles, he also grabbed five rebounds and two steals.



Pollard (6-5, Gr., F, Richmond, Va.) averaged 22.5 points and 11.5 rebounds per game as the Hawks defeated Coppin State and Morgan State to remain in a tie for first place in the MEAC standings. He had 23 points, 12 rebounds and six assists against the Eagles, before turning in a 22-point, 11-rebound effort against the Bears. For the week, Pollard was 15-for-21 (71%) from the floor and hit 15 of his 18 free throws (83%).



Odom (6-6, Fr., F, Roxbury, Mass.) averaged 13.5 points on 73% shooting (11-for-15) in two wins for the Bison this past week. He had 15 points on 6-for-9 shooting against North Carolina Central, before turning in a 12-point effort on 5-for-6 shooting and five rebounds against South Carolina State.



Somerville (6-11, r-So., C, Media, Pa.) averaged 3.0 blocks per game as the Hornets recorded wins over Morgan State and Coppin State. He blocked three shots in each contest, while also totaling 11 rebounds (nine defensive) for the week.



Other Top Performers

Sam Sessoms (Coppin State) had 23 points and 11 rebounds against Delaware State.



Martaz Robinson (Delaware State) recorded a double-double (20 points, 10 rebounds) against Coppin State, after turning in a 17-point effort against Morgan State.



Steve Settle III (Howard) had eight rebounds, two blocks and two steals against North Carolina Central.



Da’Shawn Phillip (Maryland Eastern Shore) had five steals against Coppin State, then grabbed eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks against Morgan State.



Isaiah Burke (Morgan State) had 23 points on 10-for-21 shooting against Maryland Eastern Shore.



George Beale (Norfolk State) had eight points, three rebounds and three assists against South Carolina State.



Dana Tate (Norfolk State) dropped 21 points each in wins over South Carolina State and North Carolina Central.



Brendan Medley-Bacon (North Carolina Central) had 17 points and seven rebounds against Norfolk State after turning in a 15-point effort against Howard.



About the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) is in its 52nd year of intercollegiate competition with the 2022-23 academic school year. Located in Norfolk, Va., the MEAC is made up of eight outstanding historically Black institutions across the Atlantic coastline: Coppin State University, Delaware State University, Howard University, University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Morgan State University, Norfolk State University, North Carolina Central University and South Carolina State University.



