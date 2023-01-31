By

NC Central mourns the loss of alumnus and women’s basketball assistant coach George Williams, who passed away on Monday, Jan. 30, at the age of 71.

A 1973 graduate of NCCU, Williams returned to the women’s basketball program as a volunteer for the 2022-23 season after previously serving as an assistant coach for the Eagles for seven seasons from 2002-2009. He held the title of assistant head coach when NCCU won its last league title in program history: the CIAA championship in 2006-07.

Williams worked as a teacher with the Durham Public Schools and was head girls coach at Hillside High School from 1988 to 1997, where he had five 20-win seasons, six state playoff appearances, three conference championships, three sectional championships, a regional championship and a state championship. Williams was a three-time PAC Coach of the Year and was picked as the 4-A State Championship Coach. The four-sport athlete at Terry Sanford High School in Fayetteville, N.C., also coached girls track, wrestling and football at Hillside. Williams also coached at E.E. Smith High School and Fayetteville State University.

Williams played football at NC Central as a tight end and all-conference punter. He was a member of the 1972 MEAC championship team and served as a graduate assistant coach when the Eagles repeated in 1973.

NC Central loses alumnus, women’s assistant