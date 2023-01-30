Colorado assistant Vincent Dancy talks about new role

Colorado assistant Vincent Dancy is SWAC as SWAC can be.
The Jackson State alumnus and former Mississippi Valley State head coach is settling in to his new role as a member of Deion Sanders’ staff at Colorado. In a recent sit down with Deion Sanders Jr., Dancy spoke candidly about how he was able to go from running his own program to being an assistant on the Pac-12 squad.
“You don’t have to be the main guy to learn and get better. At the end of the day it’s all about the opportunity or the situation. Any situation or opportunity can help you grow and become the man again. But learning to adapt to be the two, the three — I don’t mind. I’ve been at that level. I’ve been a head coach at that level. Right now I think it’s a better opportunity for me, one day, when I’m like 50 years old — to be a head coach again and just get under some great coaches and learn from the best.”
A former Jackson State linebacker, Vincent Dancy spent four seasons as head coach at Mississippi Valley State — the Division I school with the lowest budget among football-playing Division I institutions. He went 9-38 in that role after being promoted up from assistant.
“It’s about just playing your part and doing what you’re supposed to do when you’re supposed to do it,” Dancy said. “It’s not even about being the man or being at the top. I know some people at the end of day want to be the guy, — until you be the guy. Now you’re hit with all the problems and you’ve got to answer every call and adjust and make sure it’s taken care of.”
Dancy developed a relationship with Deion Sanders during his tenure at Jackson State that eventually resulted in an offer to become a defensive analyst at Colorado. And he plans to make the most of it.
“It was fun, don’t get me wrong, I learned a lot. But right now it’s a different chapter in my life and I look forward to working with Coach Prime and making sure that Colorado gets the best of me.”