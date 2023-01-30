Philadelphia Eagles lean on Javon Hargrave during Super Bowl run

By

ORANGEBURG, SC—Former Bulldog All-American defensive lineman and current All-Pro nose guard Javon Hargrave, along side the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles are headed to Super Bowl LVII. The Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Eagles defeated San Francisco 49ers 31-7 Sunday (Jan. 29th) to earn the right to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LVII Feb. 12th, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Hargrave in his seventh season in the National Football League and 3rd with Philadelphia Eagles was drafted in 2016 in the third-round with the 89th pick overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he spent four years apart of their organization.

In 2022, he was named to the NFL Pro Bowl, along with former Bulldog teammate and current All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard of the Indianapolis Colts. This year alone, Hargrave posted a career-best 11 sacks for the Eagles.

An All-American standout on the South Carolina football team (2012-15), he is rated as one of the most dominant defense linemen to ever wear the Bulldog uniform. During his career he finished with 63.0 tackles for loss and 37 sacks.

The Salisbury, NC native earned a bachelor’s degree in sports communication at SC State in 2015 and was recently inducted into the South Carolina State Athletic Hall of Fame in 2022.

