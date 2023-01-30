Winston-Salem State moves double-header to Wake Forest

By

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The Winston-Salem State University Department of Athletics has announced a new location for the men’s and women’s basketball doubleheader against Livingstone College. The location has been moved to the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum (LJVM) on the campus of Wake Forest University.

“I want to thank Wake Forest Director of Athletics John Currie, LJVM General Manager Brandon Berry and the ASM Global team for their partnership in the Rams return to the Coliseum for Senior Night,” said Winston-Salem State Director of Athletics Etienne Thomas. “We’re looking forward to closing out the regular season against the Blue Bears.”

The twin-bill is scheduled for February 18, 2023. The game times are 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., respectively, with doors opening an hour prior to tip-off. Men’s and Women’s Basketball and the Powerhouse will honor senior student-athletes during the day.

“Winston-Salem State Director of Athletics Etienne Thomas is doing an incredible job of elevating the profile of Ram Athletics,” said Demon Deacon Director of Athletics John Currie. “Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum is the perfect venue to enable as many fans as possible to experience this WSSU Senior Day men’s & women’s doubleheader versus Livingstone College. Wake Forest, together with our ASM Global partners, is honored to have the opportunity to host Coach Lamonte & Coach Hill’s squads – Go Rams!”

This season, the Rams have played all their home games at the C.E. Gaines Center while accumulating an impressive 8-1 home record, and the Lady Rams are 7-2.

“The home court advantage we enjoy in the Clarence E. “Big House” Gaines Center is the most amazing and electric Basketball game day environment in the country,” Thomas continued. “It is part of the legacy that was built by the students, alumni, former student-athletes, faculty, staff and coaches; however, our capacity does not allow all our currently enrolled students to attend home games in addition to the band, parents, alumni and community members that want to support their Rams. We need YOU to help ensure we’re successful by PURCHASING tickets from the LJVM box office or from Ticketmaster to ensure you have a seat in the building. We’ll see you at the Joel.”

Tickets are on sale now and can be bought at https://www.ticketreturn.com/prod2new/team.asp?SponsorID=14837#.YHeL2y9h2fU.

Admission: $20 Adult; $15 for Visiting College Students with ID; $15 for Faculty & Staff; $10 for Youth (6-12 years old).

If you already purchased tickets, they are still valid at the coliseum.

For additional information, contact the WSSU Department of Sports Information at (336) 750-2143 or log on to the Official Website of WSSU Athletics at www.WSSURAMS.com

