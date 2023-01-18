Fayetteville State outlasts Livingstone in CIAA S. Div. thriller

By

FAYETTEVILLE, NC – Fayetteville State withstood a spirited comeback by Livingstone from a 20-point halftime deficit to pull out an exciting 80-77 CIAA South Division win here at Capel Arena.

Temple, Broadnax lead Livingstone rally

The visiting Blue Bears (8-8, 4-3 CIAA, 1-1 S) behind 25 second-half points from Khyree Temple and 21 from Arion Broadnax came all the way back to tie the game at 77. Broadnax’s fourth-3 pointer of the period tied the game with 1:02 left.

But FSU center Kaleb Coleman canned a wide open three with :40 seconds left that turned out to be the game winner. Livingstone was able to get off four 3-point attempts in the waning seconds but could not connect.

Coleman led FSU (11-9, 6-2, 2-0 S) with 22 points, 18 in the second half. Point guard Jacob Crutchfield finished with 22, 18 in the first half. Cress Worthy and Tyler Foster each had 10 points each.

Livingstone sophomore Khyree Temple (#0) had a game-high 35 points but it was not enough as the Blue Bears fell at Fayetteville State.

Temple, a 6-6 former player of the year at Phoebus High School in Hampton (Va.), had a game high 35 points. Temple made 14 of 18 shots from the field. He and Broadnax were were the only Blue Bears to score in double digits. Broadax, who had all of his 21 after the break, hit 4 of 7 3s. Temple also led LC off the boards with 12 rebounds.

Fayetteville State early, Livingstone late

The tone was set for the game when FSU, who scored only 44 points in a win Saturday at home over Johnson C. Smith, surpassed that total in the first half. Behind four 3-pointers from Crutchfield, the Broncs built a 47-27 lead at the break.

Livingstone pressed the entire second half and quickly whittled the lead down. They opened the second half on a 17-5 to cut the lead to 52-44 in the first seven minutes. FSU responded with an 18-12 run capped by Danny Myers’ turnaround jumper with 7:13 left to push the lead back over ten at 70-56.

Livingstone’s pressing defense forced several of FSU’s 24 turnovers late. Temple and Broadnax went to work on offense in the Blue Bears’ 21-7 spurt to force the tie and set up the game-winning heroics.

After the frantic finish, the teams tussled after the final buzzer. But referees and team officials were able to separate the teams and restore order.

Both teams continue CIAA South Division play this weekend.

Fayetteville State, the defending CIAA Tournament champion, hits the road to face Winston-Salem State Saturday (4 p.m.). Livingstone plays at JC Smith Saturday.

Fayetteville State outlasts Livingstone in CIAA S. Div. thriller