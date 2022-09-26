Fayetteville State CIAA
2022-2023 Basketball

CIAA: Fayetteville State predicted to repeat as champ

Defending CIAA champion Fayetteville State has been tabbed to repeat as conference champs. Here’s the predicted finish.
Posted on

The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) introduces the 2022-23 All-CIAA Preseason Men’s and Women’s Basketball Teams, as voted on by the CIAA Basketball Coaches Associations and the Sports Information Directors Association, and the predicted order of finish as selected by the men’s and women’s head coaches. The preseason teams and predicted order were both unveiled during the CIAA Basketball Media Day in Baltimore, MD.

On the men’s side, Virginia State’s Francis “BJ” Fitzgerald is the CIAA’s top returning scorer after he averaged 17 points per game last season. the CIAA. Johnson C. Smith’s Augustine Ominu is the top returning rebounder. Last season, Ominu was third in the conference in rebounding with eight boards a game and his 2.9 offensive rebounds per game were second.

Jonathan Heckling WSSU CIAA
Jon Hicklin hits a buzzer-beating game-winner against Fayetteville State.

Virginia State, Virginia Union, and Winston-Salem State led the men’s preseason team with three selections each. Six schools are represented among the men’s preseason honorees.

Fayetteville State men and Lincoln women were chosen by league coaches to finish first in the conference. The Johnson C. Smith women’s team was picked to finish first in the Southern Division and the Virginia Union men’s squad was picked to win the Northern Division.

Last season, the Broncos won their first CIAA Basketball title since 1973. Led by Head Basketball Coach, Luke D’Alessio, Fayetteville State defeated Virginia State and Livingstone in the 2022 CIAA Basketball Tournament before downing Virginia Union, 65-62, in the championship game. The Broncos finished the season second in the South with an overall record of 22-9 and were 13-3 in CIAA action. Fayetteville State was the eighth seed in the NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Atlantic Region Championship Tournament, its first appearance since 1993.

Bowie State CIAA

2022-23 All-CIAA Men’s Basketball Preseason Team

Backcourt
Cress Worthy, Fayetteville State* 
Francis Fitzgerald, Virginia State* 
Keleaf Tate, Virginia Union
Isaac Parson, Winston-Salem State
Jonathan Hicklin, Winston-Salem State 

Frontcourt
Augustine Ominu, Johnson C. Smith*   
Robert Osborne, Virginia Union*   
Terrence Hunter-Whitfield, Virginia State*
Raemaad Wright, Virginia Union
Khyree Temple, Livingstone
James Love III, Virginia State
Nathan Springs, Winston-Salem State

* – Returning 2021-22 All-CIAA Selection 

2022-23 CIAA Men’s Basketball Predicted Order of Finish

1. Fayetteville State University (6)
2. Virginia Union University (3)
3. Winston-Salem State University (1)
4. Virginia State University
5. Bowie State University (1)
6. Lincoln (PA) University
7. Shaw University
8. Livingstone College
9. Johnson C. Smith University
10. Elizabeth City State University
11. Claflin University
12. Saint Augustine’s University

    First place votes in parenthesis

Southern Division

1. Fayetteville State
2. Winston-Salem State
3. Livingstone
4. Johnson C. Smith
5. Claflin
6. St. Augustine

Northern Division

1. Virginia Union
2. Virginia State
3. Bowie State
4. Lincoln (PA)
5. Shaw
6. Elizabeth City State
CIAA: Fayetteville State predicted to repeat as champ
Related Items:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

1.2K
2022 Football

Deion Sanders reflects on change since he took over Jackson State
1.2K
Jackson State

Jackson State’s recent dominance of Mississippi Valley State University continues
Shedeur Sanders Shedeur Sanders
1.1K
Jackson State

Brett Favre asked for money to help recruit Shedeur Sanders
1.0K
CIAA

HBCU Football: How To Watch Week Four
662
2022 Football

Tiffany Greene lives out dream behind the mic
To Top
X