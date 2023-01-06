North Carolina A&T WBB takes down Monmouth in CAA showdown

By

North Carolina A&T women’s basketball snapped Monmouth’s 2-game win streak in thrilling fashion on Friday night, handing it a 68-52 loss at OceanFirst Bank Center. It was a thrilling game that saw eight lead changes.

Jazmin Harris scored 18 points to lead the way for North Carolina A&T. D’Mya Tucker was pivotal as well, shooting 5-of-7 in the second half for 11 points to power the Lady Aggies forward after the break. North Carolina A&T’s offense as a whole came out of the break with new energy. The team shot 55% from the field in the second half, scoring 1.2 points per possession. This was a big improvement from the team’s 33% shooting and 0.73 points per possession in the first half.

Photo Courtesy of North Carolina A&T Athletics

Lucy Thomas recorded 14 points and nine rebounds, and Brianna Tinsley added another eight points to lead Monmouth. As a team, the Lady Hawks struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.75 points per possession on 35% shooting from the field. Even the uncontested attempts were not falling, as the Lady Hawks went a paltry 9-of-16 from the free throw line.

Both teams face their next test on January 8. North Carolina A&T takes on Hofstra, while Monmouth faces an Elon squad recovering from a loss of its own. The Lady Aggies will look to keep their winning streak intact. On the other side, the Hawks will try to turn their home stand around.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

