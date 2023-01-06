VIEW ALL SCORES
NC A&T officially announces football coach

NC A&T announces Vincent Brown as head coach, confirming news previously reported by HBCU Gameday.
After a week of waiting, NC A&T football officially has its new man. 

North Carolina A&T Director of Athletics Earl M. Hilton III announced Friday that he has appointed Vincent Brown to lead the Aggies football program as its new head coach. Brown becomes the 22nd head coach in program history.

The news was first reported by HBCU Gameday on Dec. 29.

A&T will hold an introductory press conference for coach Brown at 1 p.m., Monday, January 9, at Deese Ballroom inside the campus Student Center. 

This will be Brown’s first head coaching job as he has spent the better part of the last decade working under current William & Mary head football coach Mike London — including a stint at Howard. 

NC A&T is placing Brown in the spot vacated by Sam Washington after four seasons and a 31-15 record.

Brown played at Mississippi Valley State where he earned Kodak All-America honors as a senior in 1987. A second round pick in the 1988 NFL Draft, Brown was a three-time All-Pro linebacker for the New England Patriots in the early 1990s.

After retiring in 1995 he got into coaching, spending one year as inside linebackers coach for the Dallas Cowboys in 2006. He then joined the UVA staff as a graduate assistant before joining Mike London’s staff at the University of Richmond for a couple of years as the program won the national title in 2008. Brown then went back to UVA with London for four seasons before heading to UConn, where he was co-defensive coordinator from 2013 through 2016 before reuniting with London at Howard.

Brown moved with London to his alma mater after the 2017 season. His defenses were among some of the best in the Colonial Athletic Association — the same CAA that NC A&T will be moving into this fall. William & Mary were CAA co-champions this fall.

