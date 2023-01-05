VIEW ALL SCORES
NC A&T Duke's Mayo Classic Jacob Roberts
Big South

ACC teams grabbing NC A&T transfers

For the second time in a matter of weeks, a former NC A&T star is headed to an ACC program.

Posted on

Another former NC A&T star is headed to the ACC.

Former A&T linebacker Jacob Roberts announced that he has committed to Wake Forest.

Roberts’ commitment comes on the heels of NC A&T running back Bhayshul Tuten committing to Boston College of the ACC. Both players went into the transfer portal the week Sam Washington was let go as A&T head coach. 

The Charlotte native just finished up his junior season with NC A&T with 74 tackles, 5.5 for loss — and two interceptions as A&T went 7-4 in its final season in the Big South.

Jacob Roberts was an immediate impact player after arriving from Mallard Creek High school. He appeared in 10 games with three starts for the Aggies as a freshman in 2019,  making 62 tackles (38 unassisted), 12 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two interceptions, one pass breakup and three pass defensed. Roberts the season tied for the team lead in tackles for loss and was third on the team in tackles as A&T won the Celebration Bowl. Roberts was named the game’s defensive MVP.

After NC A&T sat out the 2020 season, Roberts came back even better in 2021. He had a team-leading 84 tackles (38 unassisted), 12 tackles for loss and five sacks. He blocked four kicks — leading the nation in that category — along with an interception and a pass breakup.

ACC, Wake Forest

Now Roberts will head to Winston-Salem to join the Triad’s ACC program. 

ACC teams grabbing NC A&T transfers
Related Items:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

281
Howard University

Howard women sweep MEAC awards
628
2022-2023 Basketball

Bethune-Cookman blows out Florida A&M in SWAC WBB showdown
325
FAMU

Florida A&M names new head softball coach
439
2022-2023 Basketball

Alabama State takes down Mississippi Valley in SWAC play
Norfolk State Robert Jones March Madness Norfolk State Robert Jones March Madness
562
MEAC

Will NCAA changes mean more HBCUs in March Madness?
To Top
X