VIEW ALL SCORES
2022-2023 Basketball

North Carolina A&T WBB defeats North Carolina Central

North Carolina A&T finally achieved a win, defeating North Carolina Central on Wednesday afternoon at McDougald-McLendon Arena.

Posted on

North Carolina A&T broke their streak of two consecutive losses, defeating North Carolina Central in an 86-79 contest on Wednesday afternoon at McDougald-McLendon Arena. The LadyAggies got off to a good start, going into halftime with a 42-36 lead. They then continued to outscore the Lady Eagles 44-43 in the second half to come away with the victory.

Maleia Bracone scored 23 points to lead the way for North Carolina A&T. As a team, the Aggies shot 56% from the field, 27% from behind the arc, and 69% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 1.01 points per possession on 60% true shooting.

Photo Courtesy of North Carolina A&T Athletics

Kimeira Burks led the way for North Carolina Central, scoring 21 points. The Eagles shot 26-of-59 from the field and 8-of-20 from behind the arc. That netted out to an average of 0.94 points per possession, which wasn’t enough to win.

North Carolina A&T’s win today put an end to its recent struggles. It plays next on December 30 in a matchup with Elon. On the other side, North Carolina Central fell to 5-8 with the loss. The team will hit the road for its next chance at a win, a December 28 visit to Oregon State.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

North Carolina A&T WBB defeats North Carolina Central
Related Items:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

105
Alcorn State

Dayton wins again, taking down Alcorn State
315
2022-2023 Basketball

Alabama-Birmingham scores past Southern
27
2022-2023 Basketball

Whitley leads Alabama-Birmingham past Alcorn State
267
The Latest in HBCU Sports and Culture

Fields leads Arkansas State past Alabama State
134
The Latest in HBCU Sports and Culture

Alabama protects home court, defeating Jackson State
To Top
X