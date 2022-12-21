North Carolina Central defeats The Citadel

By

North Carolina Central broke their streak of three consecutive losses, defeating The Citadel in an 81-74 contest on Tuesday night at McDougald-McLendon Arena. They went into halftime with a 42-33 lead and were able to hold off the Bulldogs for the final 20 minutes.

Justin Wright led the way for North Carolina Central , putting up 24 points. As a whole, the Eagles were impressive on the offensive side of the ball, racking up 1.08 points per possession on 51% shooting from the field. Free throws were another positive component of their night. They drew 29 fouls on the defense, which led to 23 points on 68% shooting from the charity stripe.

Photo Courtesy of North Carolina Central Athletics/ Kevin L. Dorsey

The Citadel’s offense was led by Austin Ash, who scored 23 points. As a team, the Bulldogs shot 28-of-60 from the field and 7-of-28 from three. That contributed to their average of 0.97 points per possession and 55% true shooting, which wasn’t enough to secure the win.

North Carolina Central’s win today put an end to its recent struggles. Next, the team will face a struggling Toccoa Falls team on January 4. On the other side, The Citadel’s struggles continue. The team can’t seem to stop the losses from piling up. A conference clash with Chattanooga on December 30 is the Bulldogs’ next action.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

