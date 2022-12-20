By

Liberty dominated Grambling State by a score of 75-56 at Liberty Arena on Monday night. The teams played a competitive first half, but the Flames came out hot after the break, outscoring the Tigers 42-24 over the final 20 minutes.

Darius McGhee scored 36 points to lead the way for Liberty. That performance included an impressive 28 points in the second half to ignite the team down the stretch. As a team, Liberty shot 23-of-56 from the field and 15-of-20 from the line to put up an average of 1.13 points per possession.

We’re running out of captions for the kid. 🤷‍♂️



He hit nine threes tonight. That’s a program record. pic.twitter.com/FyCOXyueOG — Liberty Men's Basketball (@LibertyMBB_) December 20, 2022

Cameron Christon put up 13 points to lead Grambling. As a team, the Tigers shot 24-of-51 from the field and 3-of-16 from three. Their shooting was part of larger offensive struggles that contributed to the loss. Grambling State only mustered 0.8 points per possession on 49% true shooting.

Photo Courtesy of Grambling State Athletics

Today’s win was the latest for Liberty, who took down Bryant in its last game. It plays next on December 21 in a matchup with Mid-Atlantic Christ. On the other side, this night’s result was a letdown for Grambling. The team was hoping to rebound from its last loss against Virginia Tech. Its next chance at a win is on December 24 against Wisconsin.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

McGhee’s performance leads Liberty past Grambling State