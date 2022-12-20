Fields leads Arkansas State past Alabama State

By

Arkansas State gave Alabama State their fourth consecutive loss in a 72-65 contest at First National Bank Arena on Monday night. The Red Wolves went into halftime trailing 31-27 but outscored the Hornets by 11 points in the second half to secure the win.

Caleb Fields led the way for Arkansas State, putting up 22 points. Fields was just a cog in a complete offensive performance for Arkansas State. The team shot 44% from the field while scoring 1.13 points per possession. Free throws were another positive component of their night. They drew 19 fouls on the defense, which led to 17 points on 74% shooting from the charity stripe.

Photo Courtesy of Alabama State Athletics

Offense wasn’t the issue for the Hornets. They shot 39% from field, scoring a healthy 1 points per possession. Alex Anderson led the way, putting up 14 points to go along with seven boards. It wasn’t enough though, as Alabama State was unable to gather the momentum to get past the Red Wolves.

Both teams face their next test on December 22. Arkansas State catches Little Rock after a loss in its last game, while Alabama State squares off with Memphis. The Red Wolves will look to earn another win on their home court. On the other side, the Hornets will try to turn things around.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

