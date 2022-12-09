By

Don’t look now, but Grambling State basketball has done it again.



For the second time in a month, GSU picked up a win over a Power Five conference opponent. This time Grambling State went on the road and knocked off Vanderbilt to come away with a 64-62 win.

Carte’are Gordon led the way for GSU with 12 points.

Grambling State got off to a hot start against Candy, jumping out to a 14-2 lead. The home team cut into the league but trailed for the majority of the game. A 7-0 run during the last couple minutes led briefly to a 60-59 lead with 1:37 remaining. But GSU recovered and came away with the win.

The Tigers were out-rebounded 37-29 but forced Vandy into 19 turnovers, and scored 23 points off of those turnovers.

Vanderbilt was a 13.5 point favorite over the SWAC squad. It leaves the game 5-5 on the season.



Grambling State has improved to 6-3 on the season, including a win over Colorado in the PAC-12/SWAC Legacy Series. Since then it has knocked off UTSA, Dartmouth and Incarnate Word and now Vanderbilt. Next up for GSU will be Virginia Tech, followed by Liberty and Wisconsin.

Grambling State takes down another Power Five program