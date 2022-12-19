Miles leads Texas Christian past Mississippi Valley State University

By

Texas Christian recorded its seventh straight win in dominating fashion, handing Mississippi Valley State University an 88-43 loss at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena on Sunday evening. Texas Christian had the upper hand in this one, going into half with a 33-point lead and outscoring the Delta Devils 35-23 in the final 20 minutes.

Mike Miles scored 15 points to lead the way for Texas Christian. As a whole, the Horned Frogs were impressive on the offensive side of the ball, racking up 1.33 points per possession on 48% shooting from the field. The transition game was a big factor to their success, 28 of the team’s points came on the fast break.

Photo Courtesy of Texas Christian Athletics

Rayquan Brown recorded 16 points and seven rebounds to lead the way for Mississippi Valley State. The Delta Devils went 18-of-47 from the field in this one, including 0-of-8 from the three-point line. Their shooting was part of larger offensive struggles that contributed to the loss. Mississippi Valley State University only mustered 0.64 points per possession on 38% true shooting.

Texas Christian showed once again that it is a dangerous team. Its next action is on December 21. The team will take on Utah who is coming off a loss in its last game. On the other side, Mississippi Valley State fell to 1-11 with the loss. The Delta Devils’ next game is against Tulane who is also coming off a loss of its own. The team will square off on December 22.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

