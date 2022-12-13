Wichita State wins against Mississippi Valley State University

By

Wichita State gave Mississippi Valley State University its sixth consecutive loss in a 71-48 rout at Charles Koch Arena on Tuesday night. The Shockers had the upper hand in this one, going into the half with an 18-point lead and outscoring the Delta Devils 33-28 in the final 20 minutes.

Jaron Pierre Jr. scored 15 points to lead the way for Wichita State As a team, the Shockers shot 37% from the field, 36% from behind the arc, and 55% from the free throw line. The team averaged 1.01 points per possession on 47% true shooting.

Photo Courtesy of Wichita State Athletics

Rayquan Brown recorded 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead the way for Mississippi Valley State. The Delta Devils went 17-of-48 from the field in this one, including 4-of-10 from the three-point line. Their shooting was part of larger offensive struggles that contributed to the loss. Mississippi Valley State University only mustered 0.66 points per possession on 42% true shooting.

These teams will have little time to prep for their next test, as each plays next on December 17. Wichita State takes on Oklahoma State, while Mississippi Valley State University squares off with Tulsa. The Shockers will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Delta Devils will get a shot to recover from this loss.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

