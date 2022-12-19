VIEW ALL SCORES
2022 Football

HBCU Legacy Bowl announces coaches for 2023 game

The HBCU Legacy Bowl has announced its coaching roster for the 2023 game.
Posted on

December 19, 2022 (New Orleans, LA) – The Black College Football Hall of Fame (BCFHOF) today announced the Head Coaches for the second annual HBCU Legacy Bowl. The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) and the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) will each be represented by its coaching staff. Both teams will have two co-head coaches.

Players from the CIAA and the MEAC will make up TEAM GAITHER. The team is named after legendary Florida A&M University football coach Jake Gaither. The coaches for Team Gaither are Richard Hayes, Jr. (Fayetteville State University) and Trei Oliver (North Carolina Central University).

Players from the SIAC and the SWAC will make up TEAM ROBINSON. The team is named after legendary Grambling State University football coach Eddie Robinson. The coaches for Team Robinson are Chennis Berry (Benedict University) and Eric Dooley (Southern University).

Chennis Berry Benedict College HBCU Legacy Bowl
Benedict College head coach Chennis Berry.


“We are proud to have four outstanding coaches who exemplify the spirit, leadership and tradition of HBCU Football,” said NFL QB legend and Black College Football Hall of Fame Co-Founder James “Shack” Harris.

“We are very lucky to have quality, well rounded men to lead and coach our All Stars,” said Super Bowl XXII MVP and Black College Football Hall of Fame Co-Founder Doug Williams.

The 2023 HBCU Legacy Bowl will take place on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Tulane University’s Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Partners of the game include adidas, Allstate Sugar Bowl, Coors Light, National Football League, New Orleans Saints, State Farm, the State of Louisiana, Pro Football Hall of Fame, Coca-Cola, 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, Riddell, The Home Depot and Zebra Technologies, as well as NFL players Terron Armstead, Aaron Donald, Patrick Mahomes, Bobby Wagner and Jameis Winston.

For more information, please visit http://www.HBCULegacyBowl.com.

HBCU Legacy Bowl announces coaches for 2023 game
Related Items:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

118
2022-2023 Basketball

Tyler Foster showing off big-time talent as CIAA play takes off
Jackson State tight end Hayden Hagler Jackson State tight end Hayden Hagler
1.6K
Jackson State

Celebration Bowl: HBCUs are better than hate spewed at Jackson State TE
150
Delaware State

Delaware State names Lee Hull head coach
992
Jackson State

Shedeur Sanders, Shilo Sanders enter transfer portal
154
2022-2023 Basketball

Chris Paul HBCU Challenge: North Carolina A&T outlasts Texas Southern
To Top
X