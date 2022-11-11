Grambling State beats Pac-12, Power Five Colorado at home

By

Grambling State got a chance to host Colorado and it made the most of it on Friday night.



The SWAC team took control of the game early and held on for an 83-74 win over the Pac-12 program in Grambling, LA.



Shawndarius Coward led the way with 19 points for Grambling State. He also added seven rebounds and six assists in 34 minutes for a solid all-around game. Terrence Lewis added 15 points off the bench, hitting three of his six 3-point attempts.

Cameron Christon came up big for Grambling State on Friday night.

Grambling State never trailed in the contest. It shot 50 percent from the field, 41 percent from the 3-point line and got to the free throw line often, taking 35 attempts. Cameron Criston was 9-for-11 from the free throw line as he finished with 17 points.



GSU’s defense was solid as it held Colorado to just 40 percent shooting overall and 23 percent from the 3-point line. Colorado out-rebounded Grambling 37-33, including 16 offensive boards.



This is the second time in five years that Grambling State has knocked off a Power Five team. The previous time came in 2017 when GSU went on the road and beat Georgia Tech of the ACC. This time it had the home-court advantage thanks to an agreement between the two conferences that include Pac-12 teams coming to SWAC campuses to play.

