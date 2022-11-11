Grambling State beats Pac-12, Power Five Colorado at home

Grambling State got a chance to host Colorado and it made the most of it on Friday night.
The SWAC team took control of the game early and held on for an 83-74 win over the Pac-12 program in Grambling, LA.
Shawndarius Coward led the way with 19 points for Grambling State. He also added seven rebounds and six assists in 34 minutes for a solid all-around game. Terrence Lewis added 15 points off the bench, hitting three of his six 3-point attempts.
Grambling State never trailed in the contest. It shot 50 percent from the field, 41 percent from the 3-point line and got to the free throw line often, taking 35 attempts. Cameron Criston was 9-for-11 from the free throw line as he finished with 17 points.
GSU’s defense was solid as it held Colorado to just 40 percent shooting overall and 23 percent from the 3-point line. Colorado out-rebounded Grambling 37-33, including 16 offensive boards.
This is the second time in five years that Grambling State has knocked off a Power Five team. The previous time came in 2017 when GSU went on the road and beat Georgia Tech of the ACC. This time it had the home-court advantage thanks to an agreement between the two conferences that include Pac-12 teams coming to SWAC campuses to play.