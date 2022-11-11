Grambling

Grambling State beats Pac-12, Power Five Colorado at home

Grambling State led Colorado, a Power Five program, from start-to-finish on Friday night.
Posted on

Grambling State got a chance to host Colorado and it made the most of it on Friday night.

The SWAC team took control of the game early and held on for an 83-74 win over the Pac-12 program in Grambling, LA.

Shawndarius Coward led the way with 19 points for Grambling State. He also added seven rebounds and six assists in 34 minutes for a solid all-around game. Terrence Lewis added 15 points off the bench, hitting three of his six 3-point attempts.

Cameron Christon Grambling State
Cameron Christon came up big for Grambling State on Friday night.

Grambling State never trailed in the contest. It shot 50 percent from the field, 41 percent from the 3-point line and got to the free throw line often, taking 35 attempts. Cameron Criston was 9-for-11 from the free throw line as he finished with 17 points.

GSU’s defense was solid as it held Colorado to just 40 percent shooting overall and 23 percent from the 3-point line. Colorado out-rebounded Grambling 37-33, including 16 offensive boards.

This is the second time in five years that Grambling State has knocked off a Power Five team. The previous time came in 2017 when GSU went on the road and beat Georgia Tech of the ACC. This time it had the home-court advantage thanks to an agreement between the two conferences that include Pac-12 teams coming to SWAC campuses to play. 

Grambling State beats Pac-12, Power Five Colorado at home
Related Items:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

Florida A&M FAMU Florida A&M FAMU
667
FAMU

Florida A&M – Alabama State: Numbers Don’t Lie
Deion Sanders Jackson State Deion Sanders Jackson State
1.1K
Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders, Jackson State hosting SWAC rival as it deals with TS Nicole
375
FAMU

Dusty Baker finally gets MLB World Series title
432
2022 Football

HBCU Football Rundown: CIAA Championship game
794
Grambling

Grambling State – Texas Southern: Numbers Don’t Lie
To Top
X