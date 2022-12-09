CIAA leadership makes membership, media changes

By

2022 CIAA Board of Directors Fall Meeting Recap

CHARLOTTE, NC (December 9, 2022) – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA®), the nation’s oldest historically black conference, held its annual fall Board of Directors meeting December 6 & 7 in Charlotte, North Carolina, which was attended by CIAA Presidents & Chancellors along with staff and selected partners. The meeting resulted in the approval of many exciting initiatives to strengthen the future of the CIAA. The Board also engaged in a planning exercise to crystalize the organization’s vision and to amplify the brand’s position as the best of the NCAA Division II conferences. Conference office infrastructure changes are forthcoming no later than July 1, 2023, to address the fundamental aim of promoting improved standards to meet the goals that have been set forth.

More exciting news includes:



Membership Update

The Board approved the addition of Bluefield State University as a full member, effective July 1, 2023. Bluefield brings 13 sports for conference competition, with intentions to start bowling and will be added to all CIAA composite schedules next fall. They currently sponsor 19 sports overall.

In addition, after an associate membership in football, the Board voted to discontinue Chowan University’s affiliation with the CIAA. Chowan’s membership with the CIAA dates back to 2008. These decisions reflect the direction of the conference regarding membership growth and stability.



Hall of Fame 2023

The John B. McLendon CIAA Hall of Fame Class of 2023 honorees were approved by the Board. Upon notification to the inductees, a formal announcement will be made. The ceremony will take place on Friday, February 24, 2023, at the Baltimore Convention Center and the honorees will be pinned in the newly renamed CFG Bank Arena in conjunction with the 2023 CIAA Basketball Tournament, held February 21-25 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Additionally, the Board endorsed Dr. William H. Harvey, former longtime Hampton University President, as the 2023 Jimmy Jenkins Legacy recipient. This award is presented to an individual as approved by the Board who has provided an environment that supports athletic and academic excellence through educational opportunities and community involvement; focused always on the personal growth, mental wellness and development of the student-athlete and its members.?

Harvey will be recognized during the CIAA Hall of Fame ceremony.



Media Rights

The Board approved entering a multi-year media rights deal to maximize exposure for all CIAA-sponsored sports, championships, its members, and our student-athletes’ visibility. Details are forthcoming and will be shared once parameters and terms are solidified.



Budget and Finance

The audit financial statements and report were approved by the Board. The CIAA received a clean audit for 2022 and approved its Investment Charter, to manage the CIAA fund balance and newly established investment fund.

“As I celebrate 10 years as the CIAA Commissioner, I could not be prouder of the CIAA staff, membership, and Board for believing in the vision and the strategies identified to support the growth and stability of the conference. 2022 has been an amazing year of opportunities to enhance the experience for our incredible and talented student-athletes. The CIAA’s future is bright, and I look forward to the continued possibilities,” stated Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams.

