Jackson State players accept bowl game invites

Two Jackson State football players recently accepted invites to bowl games for top NFL Draft-eligible talent.
Senior linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr. received an invite to the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Alabama. Graduate student and wide receiver Dallas Daniels accepted an invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl in California. Both of these bowl games take place after the college football season concludes and before the 2023 NFL Draft.
Aubrey Miller Jr. currently has 71 tackles (41 solo), 4.5 tackles for a loss, three forced fumbles, and three quarterback hits.
Aubrey Miller Jr. is the first HBCU player to accept an invite to the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl. The Reese’s Senior Bowl staff joined the Jackson State locker room on Monday to broadcast the moment.
Dallas Daniels currently has 587 receiving yards, 50 receptions, and six touchdowns.
Dallas Daniels is the second HBCU player invited to the East-West Shrine Bowl.