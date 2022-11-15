VIEW ALL SCORES
Deondre Francois Hampton XFL
XFL teams select former Power Five, HBCU quarterbacks

Two former Power Five-turned-HBCU quarterbacks will get a chance to compete for XFL jobs.
The XFL is reloading and at least two of its franchises could have former HBCU quarterbacks at the helm when it kicks off next spring. 

Former Prairie View A&M quarterback Jawon Pass was selected by the San Antonio Brahmas. The Orlando Guardians selected Deondre Francois, who spent one season at Hampton University. The selections were announced via a live-stream event by the XFL.

Both quarterbacks started out their careers at the FBS level, playing for Power Five programs. Pass started at Louisville, but hit the transfer portal and landed at Prairie View A&M. He helped lead PVAMU to the SWAC West title and a title game appearance in his lone season there. 

Juwon Pass XFL
Jawon Pass has found an XFL home.

Francois started his career at Florida State where it got off to a promising start. He threw for 3,350 yards and 20 scores as a freshman in 2016, but his final seasons in Tallahassee were marked by inconsistent play and off-the-field issues. He was eventually kicked off the team and landed at Hampton in 2019. Francois threw for 26 touchdowns and completed 56.8 percent of his passes that season before declaring himself eligible for the NFL Draft.

Now both quarterbacks will get a chance to show their new coaches and teammates in the XFL what they can do. The league is set to kick off in February 2023.

