Florida A&M teams to be sponsored by Black Girl Sunscreen

LOS ANGELES, Calif. | Black Girl Sunscreen (BGS) continues to push boundaries to celebrate women, and their beauty as the black-owned brand has embarked on a landmark partnership with Florida A&M University (FAMU). The move makes BGS the first official sponsor of the university’s Women’s Track & Field Team and their Women’s Softball Team from 2022 to 2024. BGS will be the Official Sunscreen of FAMU Athletics. It is also the first time BGS is sponsoring a softball team as the company continues to support the advancement of women and all people of color.



“Education about wellness and skin care for people of color has lagged for decades. Our goal in partnering with FAMU is to educate athletes of all skin tones about preventing and avoiding sun damage, as they are still susceptible to skin cancer, hyperpigmentation, sunspots, and premature wrinkles…Black Girl Sunscreen sees the importance for outdoor athletes, especially those with deeper skin tones, to wear SPF daily and fight the risk of sun damage by wearing sunscreen.”, says Shontay Lundy, founder of Black Girl Sunscreen.



The size of the global sun care products market was valued at $10.7 billion in 2020, with a projection that it will hit $14.7 billion by 2028, according to a report published by Grand View Research. However, Black GirlSunscreen is poised to ensure that women of color, in particular, are safe from the harmful effects of the sun and has displayed this commitment by teaming up with FAMU, an esteemed and deeply-loved institution, as the sponsor of the university’s female track and field and softball teams.

Florida A&M softball and women’s track programs will be sponsored by Black Girl Sunscreen. (FAMU photo)

The new partnership exhibits BGS’s support for young black women embarking on collegiate or athletic careers. Lundy says, “Black Girl Sunscreen’s partnership with FAMU is monumental as it’s our first HBCUpartnership. We are ecstatic to be partnering with an institution that has high energy, great pride, and a strong sense of community with past and present FAMU students…. One of Black Girl Sunscreen’s many passions is supporting young women who are doing phenomenal things.”

FAMU has vast alumni of athletic scholars, and BGS’s partnership supports furthering such successes.



