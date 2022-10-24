By

Jackson State football is on a roll and it just keeps on rising in the national polls.

Saturday’s win over Campbell University improved its record to 7-0 on the season, which helped it move up in the FCS Coaches Poll. Jackson State is now ranked fifth overall in that poll.

South Dakota State is the top ranked program in the nation at 7-1 after surviving a scare on Saturday. Next up is Montana State at no. 2 with a record of 7-1. Sacramento State is third with a 7-0 record identical to Jackson State.



Ranked just above JSU in the fourth spot is North Dakota State. NDSU, winners of nine of the last ten FCS titles, is currently 5-2, including a loss to South Dakota State.



And then there is Jackson State. JSU has beaten Florida A&M, Tennessee State, Grambling State, Mississippi Valley State, Alabama State, Bethune-Cookman and Campbell.



JSU is currently 4-0 in the SWAC this season and has won 14 games against SWAC programs since fall 2021, including the win over Grambling State earlier this season. It is set to face Southern University on Saturday in a game that will be highlighted by the presence of College Gameday, ESPN’s flagship college football program. It will mark just the second time that the show has showed up to a home game for an HBCU program.



JSU remains ranked no. 9 on the STATS FCS Poll.



No other HBCU is ranked in the two major FCS polls. Florida A&M is receiving votes.

Jackson State ranked top five in the FCS