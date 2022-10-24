Jackson State
Jackson State

Jackson State ranked top five in the FCS

Jackson State is officially in the top five in the latest FCS Coaches poll. And guess who they are creeping behind.
Posted on

Jackson State football is on a roll and it just keeps on rising in the national polls. 

Saturday’s win over Campbell University improved its record to 7-0 on the season, which helped it move up in the FCS Coaches Poll. Jackson State is now ranked fifth overall in that poll.

South Dakota State is the top ranked program in the nation at 7-1 after surviving a scare on Saturday. Next up is Montana State at no. 2 with a record of 7-1. Sacramento State is third with a 7-0 record identical to Jackson State.

Ranked just above JSU in the fourth spot is North Dakota State. NDSU, winners of nine of the last ten FCS titles, is currently 5-2, including a loss to South Dakota State.

And then there is Jackson State. JSU has beaten Florida A&M, Tennessee State, Grambling State, Mississippi Valley State, Alabama State, Bethune-Cookman and Campbell.

JSU is currently 4-0 in the SWAC this season and has won 14 games against SWAC programs since fall 2021, including the win over Grambling State earlier this season. It is set to face Southern University on Saturday in a game that will be highlighted by the presence of College Gameday, ESPN’s flagship college football program. It will mark just the second time that the show has showed up to a home game for an HBCU program. 

JSU remains ranked no. 9 on the STATS FCS Poll.

No other HBCU is ranked in the two major FCS polls. Florida A&M is receiving votes.

Jackson State ranked top five in the FCS
Related Items:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

1.3K
Deion Sanders

P-Valley cast, Snoop Dogg and more pull up to Jackson State homecoming
Jackson State Shedeur Sanders Jackson State Shedeur Sanders
1.2K
2022 Football

Jackson State still unbeaten after Campbell win
Tyrece Nick South Carolina State Tyrece Nick South Carolina State
972
2022 Football

South Carolina State knocks NCCU off MEAC perch
Fayetteville State Fayetteville State
879
2022 Football

Fayetteville State crashes another homecoming, this time at Johnson C. Smith
Soul Filled Weekend Vet Jackson State Soul Filled Weekend Vet Jackson State
879
Jackson State

College Gameday coming to Jackson State-Southern
To Top
X