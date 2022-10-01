By

While most HBCU fans are checking the FCS and DII rankings, the only HBCU in Oklahoma, Langston University, sits at 25 in the NAIA poll. The Lions are 4-0 and 3-0 in Sooner Athletic Conference (SAC). They are a perennial powerhouse in the conference, racking a 22-4 conference record since 2017. The conference didn’t play in 2020.

Langston is beating teams with an explosive offense and a balanced attack. The air attack is led by Larry Harrington, who has accumulated 838 yards and nine touchdowns. His favorite target is Bryon Hansard, with 15 receptions for 247 yards and two touchdowns. The ground attack is led by 5’10″ 195 lb Markell Scott, a big-play running back who leads the Sooner Athletic Conference in rushing with 608 yards on 62 attempts and averaging 9.8 yards per rush.

The Lions are averaging 51 points a game. They have outscored their opponents 204 to 69.

This is not the first time the Lions have gotten a hot start. Last year they started 7-0. After losing the last three games of the 2021 season, they finished 7-3.

If you love HBCU football, this Langston University football team may be one to keep on your radar.

Langston University, under the radar, remains perfect