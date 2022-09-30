State Fair Classic: How To Watch Grambling State-Prairie View

By

GRAMBLING, La. | The Grambling State University football team will look to snap a four-game losing streak against rival Prairie View A&M in the annual State Fair Classic on Saturday night. Kickoff against the Panthers in this Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) showdown is set for 6 p.m. at the historic Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

Grambling State (1-3 overall, 0-1 SWAC) is coming off a 36-19 defeat on the road to Bethune-Cookman last week to open conference play. Despite outgaining the Wildcats by more than 100 yards, the Tigers failed to score any second-half points after taking a 19-17 lead late in the second quarter.

The State Fair Classic will take place at the Cotton Bowl.

Prairie View A&M (2-2, 2-0) might have had some plane troubles on the way to Montgomery, Alabama last week, but that didn’t stop the Panthers from picking up the 24-15 victory over Alabama State. PVAMU did the bulk of its damage through the air, despite only having 16 first downs.

Saturday’s game will be streamed live HBCU GO as Charlie Neal will have the call. Grambling State will broadcast and stream the game on the Grambling State Sports Radio Network. The game can be heard in Ruston and Dubach on the flagship station, The Peach (KPCH-99.3 FM), KNNW 103.1 FM in Columbia and Monroe and KEDG 106.9 FM in Alexandria and Pineville. The Tigers’ broadcast crew of Ossie Clarkl, Chyelle Flowers and T. Lay Collins will call all of the action.

Grambling State head coach Hue Jackson said the Tigers didn’t play as well against Bethune-Cookman as they did on that particular day, but saw some improvement with the football team overall and that the team is headed in the right direction.

“There are still some things we are working through each and every day,” Jackson said. “I think we are building. I think our guys are starting to truly get and understand the environment I am creating for them. We are looking forward to playing again this weekend in the State Fair Classic.”

State Fair Classic: How To Watch Grambling State-Prairie View