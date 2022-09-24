By

Bethune-Cookman and Grambling battled in a competitive first half on Saturday evening before BCU pulled away in the second half to take the 36-19 victory.

Que’Shaun Byrd led the way for Bethune-Cookman, accumulating a team-high 162 rushing yards to set the tone. BCU piled up 336 yards in an efficient offensive performance. But it wasn’t all positive. Bethune-Cookman was tagged for 119 yards off penalties.

Grambling’s offense had to cover a lot of ground, as Bethune-Cookman had three punts inside the 20 yard line. Losing 107 yards to penalties also played a role in their struggles. The score might not show it, but the Tigers’ Quaterius Hawkins had a good game. He went 22-43 for 272 yards passing.

This win snaps a two game losing skid and finally gives fans of Bethune-Cookman something to cheer about. BCU will hit the road for its next test, an Oct. 1 matchup against Alabama A&M. With the loss, Grambling’s record is now 1-3 on the year. Oct. 1 is also the date of their next game. They’ll be looking for a better result against Prairie View A&M.

Bethune-Cookman beats Grambling for first win