Cleveland Browns sign Daylen Baldwin as free agent

Former Morgan State and Jackson State wide receiver Daylen Baldwin is getting an NFL shot with the Cleveland Browns.
The Browns have signed the undrafted free agent during their training camp. The move was first reported by Jordan Schultz and confirmed by the franchise via a news release.
The 6’2, 212-pound wide receiver spent the 2021 fall season with the University of Michigan. He appeared in all 14 games and recorded 17 receptions for 256 yards and two touchdowns for the Big Ten squad.
A Deerfield, Michigan native, Daylen Baldwin started his college career at Morgan State where he played during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.
After sitting out the 2019 season, Baldwin made a name for himself in the spring 2021 season while making his Jackson State debut. Daylen Baldwin played just six games at JSU but made a huge impact. He caught 27 passes (tying Corey Reed Jr. for the lead) for 540 yards and seven touchdowns. He hauled in a touchdown in five of the six games, and had three of them on six catches against Mississippi Valley State. Against Alabama A&M in the season finale, he caught six passes for 135 yards and a score. He hit the transfer portal following the season, ending up at Michigan.
Baldwin will now look to make his way onto the roster for the Cleveland Browns.