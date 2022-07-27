Florida A&M Co-Defensive Coordinator headed to Big Ten

By

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | Florida A&M Football’s Co-Defensive Coordinator and Safeties Coach, Brandon Sharp , is headed to Purdue University to serve as a Defensive Analyst.



“As a head coach, you must have a contingency plan when you lose a good coach, but it’s really difficult to replace good people,” said Florida A&M head Coach Willie Simmons . “Coach Sharp is one of the best people I’ve met in my 17 years in this profession! Sharp is a dynamic young coach with a bright future, and we wish him nothing but success moving forward!”



Coach Sharp joined the Rattlers in 2018 as Coach Simmons hired him after being a part of Simmons’ staff at Prairie View A&M. Sharp was hired to coach the defensive backs before being promoted to Co-Defensive Coordinator ahead of the 2021 season. As Co-Defensive Coordinator, the Florida A&M defense ranked top-30 nationally in 15 different categories.

Brandon Sharp had a big role in the development of Markquese Bell.





2021 National Defensive Rankings

Passes Intercepted – 26th

3rd Down Conversion Defense – 21st

Passing Yards Allowed – 17th

4th Down Conversion Defense – 16th

Red Zone Defense – 16th

Defensive Touchdowns – 11th

First Down Defense – 10th

Total Defense – 10th

Scoring Defense – 10th

Team Tackles For Loss – 9th

Turnovers Gained – 9th

Rushing Defense – 9th

Fumbles Recovered – 8th

Team Passing Efficiency Defense – 8th

Team Sacks – 4th



Coach Sharp also played a huge role in the development of Florida A&M All-American and Dallas Cowboy Safety Markquese Bell . During Bell’s two seasons at Florida A&M, he recorded 158 total tackles (95 in 2021), 10.5 tackles for loss, six interceptions (five in 2019), six forced fumbles (five in 2021), and two sacks. Bell earned First Team All-MEAC and All-SWAC Defense, was named to six All-American teams in 2021, and was named a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award (National Defensive Player of the Year).



