SWAC Football: Jackson State, Southern favorites for title game

Defending SWAC champion Jackson State is predicted to win the East, while Southern University is thought to be the favorites in the West.
The 2022 SWAC Football Predicted finish is out with Jackson State and Southern expected to meet up in the conference title game.

Jackson State is predicted to win the East for the second year in a row, edging out Florida A&M with Alabama A&M predicted to finish in third. JSU is led by last year’s SWAC Coach of the Year Deion Sanders and this season’s Preseason Offensive Player of The Year in Shedeur Sanders.

Southern University is expected to take the reigns of the SWAC West this season as it brings in new head coach Eric Dooley. Dooley led Prairie View A&M to the SWAC West title last season, but it is predicted to finish third in the division with Alcorn State expected to give the stiffest challenge. Grambling State is predicted to finish fifth under new head football coach Hue Jackson.

Deion Sanders SWAC football Jackson State

SWAC Football Predictions

SWAC East

  1. Jackson State- 116 points (12)
  2. Florida A&M- 108 points (7)
  3. Alabama A&M- 87 points (2)
  4. Alabama State- 60 points (1)
  5. Bethune-Cookman- 56 points
  6. Mississippi Valley State- 35 points

SWAC West

  1. Southern- 111 points (11)
  2. Alcorn State- 110 points (5)
  3. Prairie View A&M- 82 points (5)
  4. Grambling State- 77 points (1)
  5. Arkansas-Pine Bluff- 42 points
  6. Texas Southern- 40 points

*First place votes listed in parenthesis ( )

