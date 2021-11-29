Deion Sanders SWAC Coach of The Year, Glass Repeats as OPOY

By

Deion Sanders now has one coaching award under his belt.



Sanders was named SWAC Coach of The Year by the league on Monday.

The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced its 2021 Football Postseason Honors on Monday morning. The all-conference teams and individual award winners were voted on by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.

Alabama A&M’s Aqeel Glass was selected Offensive Player of the Year while Florida A&M’s Isaiah Land was tabbed Defensive Player of the Year. Jackson State’s James Houston was named Newcomer of the Year. Jackson State’s Shedeur Sander was selected for Freshman of the Year accolades.

Offensive Player of the Year

Alabama A&M’s Glass closed one of the most impressive careers in league history with a fitting final campaign, recording 3,568 passing yards, 36 touchdowns and 356.8 yards per game along with a 160.8 passing efficiency in ten games. He recorded five games of at least 400 passing yards in Fall 2021, including resetting the program’s NCAA Division I Era record with 462 yards in a single game. Additionally, he has been named one of 25 finalists for the Walter Payton Award representing the top player in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) and was the first selection to the Inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl.

Defensive Player of the Year

Florida A&M’s Land was one of the top players in the nation this past season as he was selected as one of 25 players named to the Buck Buchanan Award Finalist list. At the conclusion of regular season play he led the nation with 25.5 tackles for loss and 19 sacks. Land also added three forced fumbles, two pass breakups, and one fumble recovery. He was named Week 4 BOXTOROW Player of the Week after a three-sack performance. Land was also named SWAC Defensive Player of the Week after setting a Rattlers’ record five sacks versus South Carolina State. He recorded a sack or tackles for loss in ten of the 11 games this season and recorded two or more sacks in five games and did the same for tackles for loss in six games.

Newcomer of the Year

Jackson State’s Houston concluded regular season play as one of the most dominant defensive lineman in the SWAC. During regular season play he totaled 59 tackles (44 solo) and 20.5 tackles for loss for -125 yards. Houston also contributed 14.5 sacks for -102 yards, seven forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one defensive touchdown, and eight QB hurries. The Tigers featured the top-ranked defense at the conclusion of regular season play and allow just 13.8 points and 258.3 yards per game.

Freshman of the Year

Jackson State’s Sanders had a stellar debut season for the Tigers as he has been named a finalist for the Stats Perform FCS Jerry Rice Award. At the conclusion of regular season play he led the SWAC with a 68.7 completion percentage while passing for 2,971 yards (2nd in SWAC), 28 touchdowns (2nd in SWAC) and only five interceptions. Sanders averaged 270.1 passing yards (2nd in SWAC) per game while leading the Tigers to an undefeated 8-0 record in league play and their first SWAC Championship appearance since 2013.-

Coach of Year

Jackson State’s Deion Sanders led the Tigers to a 10-1 overall record and a perfect 8-0 mark in SWAC regular season play. Under Sanders’ leadership the Tigers are currently ranked in the top 15 of the FCS Coaches Poll and are also ranked in the top 25 of the Stats FCS Poll. The Tigers claimed the SWAC East Division title for the first time since the 2013 season. For his efforts Deion Sanders has been named a finalist for the Stats Perform FCS Eddie Robinson award.

A complete listing of all-conference selections and individual award winners is listed below.

2021 SWAC Football Postseason Awards

All-SWAC First Team Offense

Quarterback: Aqeel Glass- Alabama A&M

Running Back: Bishop Bonnett- Florida A&M

Running Back: Gary Quarles- Alabama A&M

Offensive Lineman: Keenan Forbes- Florida A&M

Offensive Lineman: Dallas Black- Southern

Offensive Lineman: Mark Evans II- Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Offensive Lineman: Johnathan Bishop- Southern

Offensive Lineman: Drake Centers- Texas Southern

Wide Receiver: Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim- Alabama A&M

Wide Receiver: Odieu Hilaire- Alabama A&M

Tight End: Kemari Averett- Bethune-Cookman

All-SWAC First Team Defense

Defensive Lineman: James Houston- Jackson State

Defensive Lineman: Jason Dumas- Prairie View A&M

Defensive Lineman: Sundiata Anderson- Grambling State

Defensive Lineman: Antwan Owens- Jackson State

Linebacker: Isaiah Land- Florida A&M

Linebacker: Untareo Johnson- Bethune-Cookman

Linebacker: Aubrey Miller- Jackson State

Defensive Back: Markquese Bell- Florida A&M

Defensive Back: Drake Cheatum- Prairie View A&M

Defensive Back: BJ Bohler- Florida A&M

Defensive Back: Omari Hill-Robinson- Bethune-Cookman

All-SWAC First Team Specialist

Place Kicker: Jose Romo-Martinez- Florida A&M

Punter: Josh Sanchez- Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Return Specialist: Isaiah Bolden- Jackson State

All-SWAC Second Team Offense

Quarterback: Shedeur Sanders- Jackson State

Running Back: Caleb Johnson- Mississippi Valley State

Running Back: Niko Duffey- Alcorn State

Offensive Lineman: Tony Gray- Jackson State

Offensive Lineman: Ja’Tyre Carter- Southern

Offensive Lineman: Danny Garza- Prairie View A&M

Offensive Lineman: Jay Jackson-Williams- Florida A&M

Offensive Lineman: Robert Alston- Alabama State

Wide Receiver: Keith Corbin- Jackson State

Wide Receiver: Dee Anderson- Alabama A&M

Tight End: Jyrin Johnson- Texas Southern

All-SWAC Second Team Defense

Defensive Lineman: Ronnie Thomas- Mississippi Valley State

Defensive Lineman: Savion Williams- Florida A&M

Defensive Lineman: Michael Badejo- Texas Southern

Defensive Lineman: Deonte Williams- Florida A&M

Linebacker: Monroe Beard III- Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Linebacker: Keonte Hampton- Jackson State

Linebacker: Tarik Cooper- Texas Southern

Defensive Back: Irshaad Davis- Alabama State

Defensive Back: Keonte’ Daniels- Mississippi Valley State

Defensive Back: Darius Campbell- Prairie View A&M

Defensive Back: Shilo Sanders- Jackson State

All-SWAC Second Team Specialist

Place Kicker: Garrett Urban- Grambling State

Punter: Garrett Urban- Grambling State

Return Specialist: Darnell Deas- Bethune-Cookman

Deion Sanders SWAC Coach of The Year, Glass Repeats as OPOY