Deion Sanders, Jackson State football will have heavy TV presence

Fans hoping to get a look at Deion Sanders and Jackson State will have plenty of opportunity per the new SWAC TV schedule.



Jackson State is slated to appear on ESPN platforms a total of eight times this fall, as well as a pair of appearances on HBCUGo.



The visibility will start in Week One when JSU takes on Florida A&M in the Orange Blossom Classic. That game will be broadcast live on ESPN 2 from Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 4. Two weeks later its matchup against Grambling State will be broadcast live on ESPN3, with a tape-delay broadcast on ESPNU.



The next two games — matchups against SWAC East foes Mississippi Valley State and Alabama State — will be broadcast on ESPN-Plus.

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders checks his phone during a break in the action at SWAC Media Day.

Mid-October matchups against Bethune-Cookman and Campbell will be streamed on HBCUGo, a new service showcasing SWAC TV games. The matchup against Campbell will serve as homecoming.



JSU’s last four games of the season (Southern, Texas Southern, Alabama A&M and Alcorn State) will all be streamed on the ESPN Plus platform.



The only Jackson State game that won’t appear on television is its matchup against Tennessee State in the Southern Heritage Classic. That game will feature Eddie George of Tennessee State against Sanders and JSU. Jackson State won the 2021 matchup between the two programs.



Deion Sanders led Jackson State to an 11-2 record during the 2021 football season, including a SWAC title.

