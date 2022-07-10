Two former Saint Augustine’s players land pro football deals

By

Courtesy: Saint Augustine’s Athletics

RALEIGH, N.C. – Former Saint Augustine’s University (SAU) players Aakiel Greer and Jalen Jones will look to showcase their skills in a new professional football league this fall.

They will play for Major League Football’s (MLF) Arkansas Attack, one of four teams scheduled to compete in the inaugural season. The MLF is billed as a developmental pro league.

A 6-foot-4 receiver from Kosciusko, Miss., Greer totaled 25 catches for 389 yards and three touchdowns in two seasons (2019-2021) with the Falcons. He’s best remembered for his leaping catch over 2022 NFL Draft pick Joshua Williams to set up the game-winning field goal in a 23-21 upset victory over defending CIAA Southern Division champ Fayetteville State in 2019.

Jones, a 6-foot-4 quarterback from Glen Burnie, Md., displayed a strong arm in throwing for 700 yards and five touchdowns in six games during the 2019 season. His best game was against Livingstone where he completed 15 of 29 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns in addition to rushing for 62 yards and another score.

The following description about Major League Football was found on its website:

“Major League Football (MLF) is a new professional football league that will consist of 18 teams, most of them in the top 50 television markets. The season will be played during the Fall starting in 2022. MLF is not a secondary or inferior league to any other professional football league, but instead, a professional football league consisting of the very best players, coaches and staff.

There will be few changes to the rules of MLF games as compared to other professional football leagues. One major difference will be more affordable tickets and concession prices. In addition, there will be less penalties in order to speed up the pace and increase the excitement of the game. We look forward to bringing the United States the most exciting and competitive game of professional football.”

