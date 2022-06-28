By

Dariauna Lewis, one of the top players in SWAC women’s basketball, is taking her talents elsewhere.



The Alabama A&M forward announced on Monday that she is entering the transfer portal.

“To begin – I would like to thank God for continuing to bless me with multiple opportunities to play the game that I love,” Lewis wrote on Twitter. “These past three years have been a blast to play for Bulldog Nation, and the support has always been unreal.”

“I would like to thank coach Richards and staff for giving me constant opportunities to play for their program. I also would like to thank coach Bartie. You all have pushed my limits & helped me grow in ways that I didn’t think I could. After long thoughts and discussions with my mother. I have decided to enter the transfer portal.”

Dariauna Lewis has decided she will not finish her career at Alabama A&M and will enter the transfer portal.



Dariauna Lewis averaged 15.2 points, 11.3 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, 1.1 assists and just under a steal per game last season. She also shot .500 from the field (167-of-334) and .724 (105-of-145) at the foul line. She led the SWAC in rebounds and rebounds per game during the 2021-2022 season. AAMU made it all the way to the SWAC quarterfinals where Lewis put up a season-high 32 points in the loss to Grambling State.



Lewis was voted SWAC Newcomer of the Year in 2020.



The 6’1 Nebraska native will have one season of eligibility remaining at her new destination.

Dariauna Lewis, All-SWAC performer, hits transfer portal