Jackson State lands former four-star SEC receiver

Jackson State just added another former SEC wide receiver to its seemingly never-ending crop.



Former South Carolina wide receiver Rico Powers has committed to JSU. He made his announcement via Instagram on Saturday.



The Savannah, GA product was ranked as a 247Sports four-star prospect in the 2020 class. He attended Benedictine High School before finishing out at Hapeville Charter School where he had 1,006 yards rushing, scored 17 touchdowns and averaged 8.7 yards per rush. He had 18 offers as the 51st rated prospect in his class, ultimately signing with the University of South Carolina.

Rico Powers is the newest weapon for Shedeur Sanders. (South Carolina photo)



He played in nine games during his true freshman season, catching a pair of passes against Florida. He played in just two games as a sophomore in 2021, catching a pair of passes against Kentucky before being redshirted. He hit the transfer portal in April.



Despite minimal production in Columbia, Powers’ 6’2, 187-pound frame — along with his speed —figure to make him another potentially dangerous weapon for quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The Jackson State wide receiver group already includes another former SEC wideout in Malachi Wideman as well as 2022 four-star receiver Kevin Coleman, sophomore Trevante Rucker and several other talented pass catchers.

Jackson State finished second in the SWAC in most passing categories with Sanders under center as a freshman but will need to replace the production of leading receiver Keith Corbin who exhausted his eligibility following the fall season. Powers should be able to help with that.

