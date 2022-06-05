HBCUnited TBT Squad Headed for Rucker Park

HBCUnited, the HBCU alum-powered hoops team playing for one million dollars in The Basketball Tournament is back for 2022 and will be playing at the outdoor mecca of basketball… Rucker Park.
The Basketball Tournament, aka TBT, is an annual summertime basketball event where former college players and overseas professionals come together to compete in one of the most unique events in basketball.
In 2021 the first-ever team of all former HBCU basketball players was created under the banner of “HBCUnited.” In 2022, HBCUnited will be returning to TBT with some new faces on its roster representing HBCU hoops.
This year, along with the excitement of TBT’s unique set of game-ending rules knowns as the “Elam Ending,” HBCUnited will be playing in the first-ever Rucker Park region of The basketball Tournament.
Holcombe Rucker Park, located in Harlem, New York City, at 155th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard is considered one of the most iconic basketball courts in the world. Second only to Madison Square Garden in New York City basketball lore, the legendary Rucker Park has been the proving ground for some of the greatest players in the game.
Now, it’s HBCUnited’s turn at history as they take their second shot at the million dollar TBT bag July 16 through 20 on ESPN. Check out their 2022 roster below.
HBCUnited Roster
Bakari Copeland
Profile
POSITION
Small Forward
LAST TEAM
Ginasio Olhanense (Pro Liga) Portugal
COLLEGE
Charleston Southern & University of Maryland Eastern Shore
AGE
27
HEIGHT
6’6
About
Bakari Copeland is a first-year member of HBCUnited. Copeland played one year at Charleston Southern University and two years at University at Maryland Eastern Shore, where he averaged 11.8 PPG. Copeland has played overseas in Switzerland and most recently in Portugal for Ginasio Olhanense in the 2022 season, where he averaged 23.7 PPG.
Brandon Tabb
Profile
POSITION
Guard
LAST TEAM
Norrkoping Dolphins (Sweden)
COLLEGE
Bethune-Cookman
AGE
26
HEIGHT
6’4
About
Brandon Tabb will suit up for HBCUnited in TBT 2022. Tabb started his collegiate career at College of Central Florida where he played for 2 seasons (2014-16) before transferring to Bethune-Cookman. He then played at Bethune-Cookman for 2 seasons from 2016-2018. His senior season, he averaged a career-best 18.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game. Since college, he has played overseas in Poland, Denmark, and most recently Sweden.
Amir Smith
Profile
POSITION
Power Forward
LAST TEAM
TFT Skopje (North Macedonia)
COLLEGE
Hampton
AGE
24
HEIGHT
6’7
About
Amir Smith will play for HBCUnited in TBT 2022. White played at Hampton University for his college career. After college, he went on to play professionally overseas. Smith played for TFT Skopje in North Macedonia this past season, where he averaged 12.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game.
Derrik Jamerson Jr.
Profile
POSITION
Shooting Guard
LAST TEAM
Penarol (Argentina)
COLLEGE
Norfolk State
AGE
24
HEIGHT
6’5
About
Derrik Jamerson Jr. will represent HBCUnited for TBT 2022. Jamerson Jr. played collegiately at Norfolk State from 2017-19, starting 50 of 69 games in his two seasons at NSU. He was an absolute flamethrower during his last season at Norfolk State (2018-19); Jamerson Jr. averaged 10.4 PPG while shooting an insane 49% from distance and 91% from the free-throw line. He was named All-MEAC Second Team in 2019. Jamerson Jr. most recently played for Penarol in Argentina in 2020-21.
Devante Carter
Profile
POSITION
Guard
LAST TEAM
Nicholls State
COLLEGE
Norfolk State & Nicholls State
AGE
24
HEIGHT
6’3
About
Devante Carter will make his TBT debut in 2022 with HBCUnited. Carter had a 2-year career at Norfolk State before transferring to Nicholls State for his final season in 2021-22. He had career averages of 12.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. The Virginia native played his high school ball at well known Montverde Academy in Florida.
PLAYER
Jeremy Combs
Profile
POSITION
Power Forward
LAST TEAM
Hapoel Ramat Gan (Israel)
COLLEGE
North Texas, LSU, & Texas Southern
AGE
26
HEIGHT
6’7
About
Jeremy Combs will play for HBCUnited in TBT 2022. Combs played three years at North Texas (2014-17) before transferring to LSU for one season (2017-18) and then finishing his career at Texas Southern (2018-19). During his sole season at Texas Southern, Combs started every game and averaged 17.6 PPG and 9.3 RPG for the season. He was named the SWAC Player of the year in 2018-19. Since the end of his college career, Combs has played professionally in Sweden and most recently Israel.
Malique Trent
Profile
POSITION
Guard
LAST TEAM
Ugra Surgut (Russia)
COLLEGE
TCU & Hampton
AGE
27
HEIGHT
6’3
About
Malique Trent will appear in this year’s TBT with HBCUnited. Trent played collegiately at TCU for two years (2015-2017) before transferring to Hampton. In his only year with the Pirates, he averaged a career-high 13.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.7 steals per game. Since college, he has been playing overseas in Ukraine, Romania, Iran, and most recently Russia, where he is averaging 15.4 points in just over 29 minutes per game.
Rob Colon
Profile
POSITION
Guard
LAST TEAM
Pichincha (Bolivia)
COLLEGE
Winston-Salem State
AGE
24
HEIGHT
6’1
About
Rob Colon joins HBCUnited for his second straight year in TBT. Colon spent his entire collegiate career at D-II Winston-Salem State. A decorated player at Winston-Salem State, Colon earned 2020 CIAA Tournament MVP, CIAA All-Conference Team in 2019 and 2020, and CIAA Rookie of the Year in 2017. Since college, Colon has had professional stints in the U.S., Dominican Republic, and most recently Bolivia.
PLAYER
Thomas “Snacks” Lee
Profile
POSITION
Guard
COLLEGE
Jackson State
AGE
25
HEIGHT
6’0
About
Thomas “Snacks” Lee will suit up for HBCUnited in TBT 2022. Snacks was a manager for the Jackson State basketball team during his college career. He is most known for the viral moment on Jackson State’s Senior Night when Snacks was subbed into the game with just over two minutes left and then proceeded to drain a deep three pointer. The Jackson State alum was awarded an ESPY in 2020.
Tiwian Kendley
Profile
POSITION
Shooting Guard
LAST TEAM
Wisconsin Herd (G-League)
COLLEGE
Morgan State
AGE
27
HEIGHT
6’5
About
Tiwian Kendley will return to HBCUnited for TBT 2022. They look to avenge last year’s first round exit. Kendley spent two years at Lamar CC before transferring to Morgan State for the final two years of his collegiate career. As a senior, Kendley earned First-team All-MEAC honors, while averaging over 26 points per game. A training camp invitee of the Washington Wizards in 2018, Kendley most recently played for the Wisconsin Herd (Milwaukee Bucks Affiliate) during the 2021-22 season. This season with the Herd, he averaged 10.5 points per game.