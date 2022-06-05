HBCUnited TBT Squad Headed for Rucker Park

By

HBCUnited, the HBCU alum-powered hoops team playing for one million dollars in The Basketball Tournament is back for 2022 and will be playing at the outdoor mecca of basketball… Rucker Park.

The Basketball Tournament, aka TBT, is an annual summertime basketball event where former college players and overseas professionals come together to compete in one of the most unique events in basketball.

In 2021 the first-ever team of all former HBCU basketball players was created under the banner of “HBCUnited.” In 2022, HBCUnited will be returning to TBT with some new faces on its roster representing HBCU hoops.

This year, along with the excitement of TBT’s unique set of game-ending rules knowns as the “Elam Ending,” HBCUnited will be playing in the first-ever Rucker Park region of The basketball Tournament.

Holcombe Rucker Park, located in Harlem, New York City, at 155th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard is considered one of the most iconic basketball courts in the world. Second only to Madison Square Garden in New York City basketball lore, the legendary Rucker Park has been the proving ground for some of the greatest players in the game.

Now, it’s HBCUnited’s turn at history as they take their second shot at the million dollar TBT bag July 16 through 20 on ESPN. Check out their 2022 roster below.

HBCUnited Roster

Bakari Copeland

Profile

POSITION

Small Forward

LAST TEAM

Ginasio Olhanense (Pro Liga) Portugal

COLLEGE

Charleston Southern & University of Maryland Eastern Shore

AGE

27

HEIGHT

6’6

About

Bakari Copeland is a first-year member of HBCUnited. Copeland played one year at Charleston Southern University and two years at University at Maryland Eastern Shore, where he averaged 11.8 PPG. Copeland has played overseas in Switzerland and most recently in Portugal for Ginasio Olhanense in the 2022 season, where he averaged 23.7 PPG.

Brandon Tabb

Profile

POSITION

Guard

LAST TEAM

Norrkoping Dolphins (Sweden)

COLLEGE

Bethune-Cookman

AGE

26

HEIGHT

6’4

About

Brandon Tabb will suit up for HBCUnited in TBT 2022. Tabb started his collegiate career at College of Central Florida where he played for 2 seasons (2014-16) before transferring to Bethune-Cookman. He then played at Bethune-Cookman for 2 seasons from 2016-2018. His senior season, he averaged a career-best 18.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game. Since college, he has played overseas in Poland, Denmark, and most recently Sweden.

Amir Smith

Profile

POSITION

Power Forward

LAST TEAM

TFT Skopje (North Macedonia)

COLLEGE

Hampton

AGE

24

HEIGHT

6’7

About

Amir Smith will play for HBCUnited in TBT 2022. White played at Hampton University for his college career. After college, he went on to play professionally overseas. Smith played for TFT Skopje in North Macedonia this past season, where he averaged 12.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game.

Derrik Jamerson Jr.

Profile

POSITION

Shooting Guard

LAST TEAM

Penarol (Argentina)

COLLEGE

Norfolk State

AGE

24

HEIGHT

6’5

About

Derrik Jamerson Jr. will represent HBCUnited for TBT 2022. Jamerson Jr. played collegiately at Norfolk State from 2017-19, starting 50 of 69 games in his two seasons at NSU. He was an absolute flamethrower during his last season at Norfolk State (2018-19); Jamerson Jr. averaged 10.4 PPG while shooting an insane 49% from distance and 91% from the free-throw line. He was named All-MEAC Second Team in 2019. Jamerson Jr. most recently played for Penarol in Argentina in 2020-21.

Devante Carter

Profile

POSITION

Guard

LAST TEAM

Nicholls State

COLLEGE

Norfolk State & Nicholls State

AGE

24

HEIGHT

6’3

About

Devante Carter will make his TBT debut in 2022 with HBCUnited. Carter had a 2-year career at Norfolk State before transferring to Nicholls State for his final season in 2021-22. He had career averages of 12.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. The Virginia native played his high school ball at well known Montverde Academy in Florida.

PLAYER

Jeremy Combs

Profile

POSITION

Power Forward

LAST TEAM

Hapoel Ramat Gan (Israel)

COLLEGE

North Texas, LSU, & Texas Southern

AGE

26

HEIGHT

6’7

About

Jeremy Combs will play for HBCUnited in TBT 2022. Combs played three years at North Texas (2014-17) before transferring to LSU for one season (2017-18) and then finishing his career at Texas Southern (2018-19). During his sole season at Texas Southern, Combs started every game and averaged 17.6 PPG and 9.3 RPG for the season. He was named the SWAC Player of the year in 2018-19. Since the end of his college career, Combs has played professionally in Sweden and most recently Israel.

Malique Trent

Profile

POSITION

Guard

LAST TEAM

Ugra Surgut (Russia)

COLLEGE

TCU & Hampton

AGE

27

HEIGHT

6’3

About

Malique Trent will appear in this year’s TBT with HBCUnited. Trent played collegiately at TCU for two years (2015-2017) before transferring to Hampton. In his only year with the Pirates, he averaged a career-high 13.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.7 steals per game. Since college, he has been playing overseas in Ukraine, Romania, Iran, and most recently Russia, where he is averaging 15.4 points in just over 29 minutes per game.

Rob Colon

Profile

POSITION

Guard

LAST TEAM

Pichincha (Bolivia)

COLLEGE

Winston-Salem State

AGE

24

HEIGHT

6’1

About

Rob Colon joins HBCUnited for his second straight year in TBT. Colon spent his entire collegiate career at D-II Winston-Salem State. A decorated player at Winston-Salem State, Colon earned 2020 CIAA Tournament MVP, CIAA All-Conference Team in 2019 and 2020, and CIAA Rookie of the Year in 2017. Since college, Colon has had professional stints in the U.S., Dominican Republic, and most recently Bolivia.

PLAYER

Thomas "Snacks" Lee

Profile

POSITION

Guard

COLLEGE

Jackson State

AGE

25

HEIGHT

6’0

About

Thomas “Snacks” Lee will suit up for HBCUnited in TBT 2022. Snacks was a manager for the Jackson State basketball team during his college career. He is most known for the viral moment on Jackson State’s Senior Night when Snacks was subbed into the game with just over two minutes left and then proceeded to drain a deep three pointer. The Jackson State alum was awarded an ESPY in 2020.

Tiwian Kendley

Profile

POSITION

Shooting Guard

LAST TEAM

Wisconsin Herd (G-League)

COLLEGE

Morgan State

AGE

27

HEIGHT

6’5

About

Tiwian Kendley will return to HBCUnited for TBT 2022. They look to avenge last year’s first round exit. Kendley spent two years at Lamar CC before transferring to Morgan State for the final two years of his collegiate career. As a senior, Kendley earned First-team All-MEAC honors, while averaging over 26 points per game. A training camp invitee of the Washington Wizards in 2018, Kendley most recently played for the Wisconsin Herd (Milwaukee Bucks Affiliate) during the 2021-22 season. This season with the Herd, he averaged 10.5 points per game.

