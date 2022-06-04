Alabama State baseball Season Ends in Knoxville Regional

By

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. | Alabama State baseball had its season end with a 13-4 loss in an elimination game against No. 2 seed Georgia Tech at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Alabama State baseball (34-25) grabbed an early lead with a triple by Chris Lewis (Alabaster, Ala.) in the bottom of the second inning before Georgia Tech was able to pull away after taking the lead in the top of the third inning.

Ian Matos (Toa Alta, PR) led the Hornets at the plate going 2-for-4 while Christian Lopez (San Diego, Calif.) also finishing 2-for-4. Alabama State was held to nine total hits with five other players picking up one hit each. Austin King (Fulton, Miss.), the first of six pitchers used on the day, suffered the loss to fall to 6-3 after working 3.0 innings and allowing six runs (all earned) on eight hits with four strikeouts.

How It Happened

T1 | Andrew Jenkins singled up the middle to score Chandler Simpson (1-0, Georgia Tech).

B1 | Chris Lewis (Alabaster, Ala.) tripled down the right field line to score Kyler McIntosh (Columbus, Ind.) and Hunter May (Slidell, La.) to grab the lead (2-1, Alabama State).

T3 | Tress Gonzalez drove a ball out to right for a three-run home run (4-2, Georgia Tech).

T4 | Colin Hall hit a solo shot down the right field line before a sacrifice fly by Simpson added to the lead. Tim Borden singled up the middle before Stephen Reid singled down the left field line (8-2, Georgia Tech).

T5 | Jenkins doubled down the left field line to drive in a pair (10-2, Georgia Tech).

B6 | Lopez singled down the right field line to score May (10-3, Georgia Tech).

T7 | Gonzalez singled through the right side, followed by a two-run single by Borden (13-3, Georgia Tech).

B9 | Jabronski Williams (Troy, Ala.) hit a solo home run down the right field line (13-4, Georgia Tech).

