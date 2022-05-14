Prairie View A&M delivers knockout, wins SWAC Softball Championship

Courtesy: SWAC.com
GULFPORT, Miss. – The Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers claimed the 2022 SWAC Softball Tournament Title in a thrilling part two of the Championship Match on Saturday against Alabama State Lady Hornets, winning by a score of 9-1.
“It’s unbelievable,” said PVAMU head coach Vernon Bland. “This team started the season 0-19 and came back to win the 2022 SWAC Softball Championship. I give all the credit to my coaches and the team for never giving up and believing in the process. This is just an accumulation of all our hard work finally coming together.”
Transfer sophomore catcher Biviana Figueroa has been a key contributor for the Lady Panthers on and off the field. As part of a group of transfers that has helped the Lady Panthers end league play as SWAC Champions.
Against Bethune-Cookman, Figueroa hit a homerun to the right field to give PVAMU a lead they would not relinquish.
“We look to shock someone at regionals,” said Bland. “Next year, this team will return with the exception of two student-athletes as we look to defend our title.”
The Lady Panthers will find out their next opponent during the 2022 NCAA Softball Selection Show tomorrow, May 15th at 6:00 p.m. CST on ESPN2.
2022 SWAC Softball All-Tournament Team
Briana Paysinger- Bethune-Cookman
Mila Rodriguez- Texas Southern
Jazmine Gendorf- Texas Southern
Paytin Mercado- Southern
Roxsanna Segura- Southern
Lauren Stewart- Jackson State
Jaeda Gardner- Alabama State
Kindall DeRamus- Alabama State
Bailey Greenlee- Alabama State
Jerrica Rojas- Prairie View A&M
Cailin Massey- Prairie View A&M
Biviana Figueroa- Prairie View A&M
Most Valuable Player
Biviana Figueroa- PVAMU