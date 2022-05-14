By

GULFPORT, Miss. – The Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers claimed the 2022 SWAC Softball Tournament Title in a thrilling part two of the Championship Match on Saturday against Alabama State Lady Hornets, winning by a score of 9-1.



“It’s unbelievable,” said PVAMU head coach Vernon Bland. “This team started the season 0-19 and came back to win the 2022 SWAC Softball Championship. I give all the credit to my coaches and the team for never giving up and believing in the process. This is just an accumulation of all our hard work finally coming together.”



Transfer sophomore catcher Biviana Figueroa has been a key contributor for the Lady Panthers on and off the field. As part of a group of transfers that has helped the Lady Panthers end league play as SWAC Champions.

Congratulations to 2022 SWAC Softball Tournament Most Valuable Player Biviana Figueroa from Prairie View A&M (@PVAMUPanthers). #SWACSB🥎 pic.twitter.com/ROP9Bhp5rq — Southwestern Athletic Conference (@theswac) May 14, 2022

Against Bethune-Cookman, Figueroa hit a homerun to the right field to give PVAMU a lead they would not relinquish.



“We look to shock someone at regionals,” said Bland. “Next year, this team will return with the exception of two student-athletes as we look to defend our title.”



The Lady Panthers will find out their next opponent during the 2022 NCAA Softball Selection Show tomorrow, May 15th at 6:00 p.m. CST on ESPN2.

2022 SWAC Softball All-Tournament Team

Briana Paysinger- Bethune-Cookman

Mila Rodriguez- Texas Southern

Jazmine Gendorf- Texas Southern

Paytin Mercado- Southern

Roxsanna Segura- Southern

Lauren Stewart- Jackson State

Jaeda Gardner- Alabama State

Kindall DeRamus- Alabama State

Bailey Greenlee- Alabama State

Jerrica Rojas- Prairie View A&M

Cailin Massey- Prairie View A&M

Biviana Figueroa- Prairie View A&M

Most Valuable Player

Biviana Figueroa- PVAMU

Prairie View A&M delivers knockout, wins SWAC Softball Championship