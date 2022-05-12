Former Alabama State quarterback Ryan Nettles headed to the SIAC

Ryan Nettles was once the future of the Alabama State offense, a recruiting gem who was showing potential greatness as the SWAC Freshman of the Year. The 6’4″ 195-pound Alabama native will now transfer that skill and potential down the highway at Tuskegee University.
Nettles posted on social media late Wednesday night his intention to play for Reginald Ruffin and the Golden Tigers.
“First and foremost, I’m thankful to GOD for giving me the opportunity and talent to pursue my dreams. I would like to thank everyone who helped me get this far. This has been a long and crazy year for me, but I thank GOD for the journey and everything HE has done for me. After a long and hard process of thinking and praying with my family I will be staying in Alabama and will be attending TUSKEGEE UNIVERSITY to continue my education and football career,” he wrote.
By the numbers
Ryan Nettles took the majority of the snaps for Alabama State in the fall 2021 season, averaging 149.25 yards passing per game. He threw for 1194 yards with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He averaged 13 yards rushing per game with one touchdown in eight games played.
In the 2021 spring season Nettles averaged 183.4 yards passing per game and 22 yards rushing. His completion rate was 59 percent.
Nettles played his high school football in Evergreen, Alabama which is south of Montgomery and Tuskegee. He led Hillcrest-Evergreen to a class 3-A State Championship in 2017 and was named the MVP.
Tuskegee is coming off a rough season that saw the Golden Tigers finish 3-7 overall and 2-4 in the division. It was the last year for Willie Slater who is now at Clark-Atlanta University.
Tuskegee finished tenth in overall offense last season averaging 163.9 yards passing per game. Tuskegee quarterback Louis Williams was tenth in the conference throwing for 106.8 yards per game. Reginald Ruffin left Miles to take over at Tuskegee in December.
Nettles hasn’t necessarily played his final game at Alabama State however. Tuskegee and Alabama State will resume the Turkey Day Classic between the two schools starting in 2023.