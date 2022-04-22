By

Rajah Caruth is back in action this weekend as he prepares to race in Saturday’s General Tire 200 Arca race at Talladega Superspeedway. The current WSSU student and racer enters Saturday’s event second in the Arca Menard Series points standings. He’s eleven points behind points leader Daniel Dye and seven points ahead of third place Parker Chase.

This will be the third ARCA race of the season for Caruth. His Chevrolet will roll off the starting grid 19th in the 33 car field. Starting positions were based on owners points standings from 2021.

Practice is complete for the #GeneralTire200 – starting positions will be based on 2021 owners points.

In Friday’s practice Caruth had the fifth quickest car notching a fast lap of 178.763 miles per hour. That was just .074 seconds behind Willie Mullins who was fastest in practice.

Despite starting towards the rear of the field, Caruth feels pretty confident about his car. He tweeted about the feel of his Chevrolet after Friday’s practice.

P5 in practice. Our @Max_Siegel @TeamChevy feels stout. Since the starting lineup is decided by last year's owners points, we start somewhere outside the top 15 tomorrow afternoon. Cool lil back-to-the-front challenge🤙🏾



— Rajah Kirby Caruth (@rajahcaruth_) April 22, 2022

“Our @Max_Siegel @TeamChevy feels stout. Since the starting lineup is decided by last year’s owners points, we start somewhere outside the top 15 tomorrow afternoon. Cool lil back-to-the-front challenge,” Caruth wrote.

Rajah Caruth and Nick Sanchez will race as teammates on Saturday, and teamwork is a crucial factor at restrictor plate races. You can check out live coverage of the race on Saturday at 1pm on FS1. The race will run 76 laps for a total of 202 miles.

Rajah Caruth ready to roll at Talladega